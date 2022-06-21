ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' Elgton Jenkins a candidate to start season on PUP list

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Sii9_0gHte4cI00
Elgton Jenkins (74) went down with a torn left ACL in late November of last year. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line unavailability has become one of the Packers’ recent themes, with David Bakhtiari‘s lengthy recovery effort from his December 2020 ACL tear headlining this. But Green Bay was without its top young blocker for much of last season as well.

Elgton Jenkins went down with a torn left ACL in late November of last year, and the Packers are not certain to have the versatile Pro Bowler to start this season. Jenkins is a candidate to begin the 2022 campaign on the reserve/PUP list, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com notes, with his roster projection leaving the fourth-year lineman off the team’s initial 53.

The former second-round pick beginning the season on the Packers’ PUP would shelve him for the team’s first six games. The NFC North champions are annually cautious with injuries, but they have seen O-line trouble become a persistent issue. The Packers regularly trotted out second-stringer-laden blocker configurations last season, and Aaron Rodgers‘ top two protectors were largely not part of those. Bakhtiari and Jenkins have not played in a game together since Week 16 of the 2020 season.

Bakhtiari’s primary fill-in on the left side last season, Jenkins would be in line to play alongside him at left guard or at right tackle this season. The Packers can upgrade at most of their O-line positions by slotting in Jenkins, who is entering a contract year. Jenkins made the Pro Bowl as a guard in 2020 and represents an essential piece up front for the Super Bowl-contending team.

Matt LaFleur did not guarantee Bakhtiari, who missed Green Bay’s offseason program after being sidelined for 17 of the 2021 team’s 18 games, would be ready to go to start training camp. While the Packers have that as a goal, the team’s O-line health troubles will remain a central issue until Jenkins joins the All-Pro left tackle up front.

Having let Corey Linsley defect to the Chargers last year and having released Billy Turner in March, the Packers have just one notable veteran contract on their O-line (Bakhtiari’s $23M-per-year pact). It would seem Jenkins has an opportunity to join Bakhtiari as a long-term cornerstone for the Packers up front. Missing a chunk of the season due to a 2021 injury would hinder Jenkins here, but a return to health during this upcoming slate would position him to be one of 2023’s top free agents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, according to a team announcement Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been provided. The former Louisiana Tech standout had been with the Ravens since 2019, joining the team as a third-round pick. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Examining why the Packers have been so dominant in the NFC North

Ever since NFL divisions realigned in 2002, the Green Bay Packers have won the NFC North 12 times. The Minnesota Viking and Chicago Bears have each won the division just four times. The Detroit Lions are still looking for their first NFC North crown. The Packers have owned this division for the majority of its existence. They have also made a total of 15 playoff appearances in this 20-year stretch, including a streak of eight that spanned from 2009 to 2016. Why has the team from Titletown been so tough to beat these last two decades?
GREEN BAY, WI
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Billy Turner
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
Yardbarker

Two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower could solidify Packers' pass rush

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Chargers#American Football#Acl#Espn Com
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines this summer about their quarterback competition, the growth of Najee Harris and the addition of some top rookie wide receivers. But this time, Chase Claypool stole the show. Claypool discussed a number of things during his appearance on I AM ATHLETE. From Ben Roethlisberger's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Offseason Ezekiel Elliott Photo

It's that time of year again. The Ezekiel Elliott hype train is off and running. The Dallas Cowboys running back is looking pretty thin in a new photoshoot. Some are wondering if he dropped a few pounds to get some of his burst back for the 2022 season. "Is it...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy