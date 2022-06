Glastonbury goers can glamp in ultimate luxury with the new “Tenthouse Suite” hotel that has launched at the legendary festival – if they have £24,000 to spare.The huge five-bedroom camp can sleep up to 10 people and includes a private en-suite bathroom with a flushing toilet, which many festival goers would find a major step up from cramped portaloos.Visitors to the hotel will be provided with towels and toiletries, and a concierge team is on hand to help guests with luggage at the site.It also comes with a restaurant, bar, spa and pool for a truly luxurious, all-inclusive glamping experience.The...

