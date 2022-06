After it came out that Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler fired a whistleblower in his office who had filed a complaint about inappropriate comments started last week, state senators from both sides of the aisle have taken up the call for his resignation. One of them, State Senator Ron Muzzall-R of Oak Harbor, came on the Jason Rantz show to discuss the scandal and why he thinks both Republicans and Democrats are uniting against Kreidler.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO