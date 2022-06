A Mass of Christian Burial for Rodney LeRoy Senger, 75 of Mobridge, SD will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mobridge with Father Michael Griffin, Celebrant. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, June 23, 2022 beginning at 6:00 pm with a Prayer Service and Rosary, June 23, 2022 beginning at 7:00 pm. Interment will take place at Glencross Cemetery, June 24, 2022, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Rodney died on Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

MOBRIDGE, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO