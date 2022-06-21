ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

From Fred VanVleet Fest to Forest City Farmers Market: Things to do in the Rockford area

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
Fred VanVleet Fest 2022

What: FVV Fest is a three-part, all-ages series, featuring Bet On Yourself Bowling, the FVV Experience and the FVV Summer Camp. Bowlers, fans and camp attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets and register online in advance to reserve a weekend spot in the program, which also serves to support the work of the VanVleet Family Foundation.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Thursday: Bet On Yourself Bowling from 6-10 p.m.

The Cherry Bowl at 7171 Cherryvale N. Blvd., Rockford

Guests will enjoy cosmic bowling, a silent auction, prizes, music and fun for a good cause. All-ages bowling from 6-7:30 p.m. or 8:30-10 p.m. is available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis for $100 per time slot, and includes bowling and shoe rental for up to five people per lane. Doors open for check-in at 5:30 p.m. Children age 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday: Fred VanVleet Experience from 5-9 p.m.

Auburn High School at 5110 Auburn St., Rockford

The rec night program includes court activations and games, giveaways, 3-point and dunk contests, and all things FVV. Admission is $5 per person and kids registered from the FVV Summer Camp will be admitted free. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. No outside balls will be allowed in the facility.

Saturday and Sunday: Fred VanVleet Summer Camp

Auburn High School at 5110 Auburn St., Rockford

Open to boys and girls grades K-12

Camp kids will receive a T-shirt, lunch, free admission to the FVV Experience, and training from Fred VanVleet's staff. Registration is $100 per child, and camp will run from 10:00 am-3:00 pm daily for older ages.

Forest City Farmers Market

What: Forest City Church sponsors a weekly Farmers Market in their parking lot every Friday through October. Pick up some local fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, handmade items, jewelry, cheese, honey, and much much more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Forest City Church, 1280 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Drive 815

What: "The Drive 815" is an event allowing residents to enjoy movies from their cars. The event is hosted by The Beloit International Film Festival and Evendtor. This week's film's are "Encanto" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 12801 Old River Road, Rockton

Cost: Free admission

Outdoor vintage market

What: A one-day only outdoor event that highlights all the local vintage (and vintage-inspired) vendors in Rockford and the surrounding area. The market features live music, food trucks, vintage-inspired drinks, and an outdoor pavilion packed with amazing vintage finds.

When: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: City Market Pavilion

Cost: Free

Art’s Happening Downtown

What: An art and music festival to bring the community together through art and music and to showcase and celebrate talent from our area and abroad.

The Art’s Happening features eight teams of local artists creating innovative installation art environments for the public to interact with and enjoy. The event also features nine different musical acts.

When: 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: 300 block of Market St.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. Free admission for children 12 and under.

Roy Gayle 60th Anniversary Celebration

What: Roy Gayle Pony Baseball Softball Inc. is celebrating its 60th Diamond Anniversary. Current and former coaches, players and spectators are invited.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Roy Gayle Park, 903 South Meridian Rd., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Taste on Main

What: The Main Street Square Food Truck Festival features multiple food vendors, music and activities for children.

When: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Main Street Square, 5300 Williams Drive, Roscoe

Cost: Free admission

Ernie’s Midtown Pub Comedy Night

What: Headliner Eric Emerson is a comedian originally from NC, now working out of Chicago, IL. He performs regularly at Zanies, Comedy Bar, and Laugh Factory in the city and has worked with some of the industry’s leading comedians, here and across the country. Comedians Tom Feeback, Claire Sundbye and Tony Lisowski are also scheduled to perform.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Ernie’s Midtown Pub, 1025 5th Ave., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Pig Minds Brewing Co. comedy night

What: Headliner Zako Ryan is a world-traveling actor, and stand-up comedian born in Beaufort, South Carolina, bred in Toledo, Ohio, and resides in Chicago, Illinois. He puts on a show appealing to any demographic setting aside cultural differences and finding common ground through laughter. Kathryn Gongaware, Eric Fretty and Michael Palmendari are also scheduled to perform.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Pig Minds Brewing Co., 4080 Steele Dr.,Machesney Park

Cost: Free admission

Glow Paint Night

What: Get creative with neon paint. The Pottery Lounge will host a Glow Paint Night. To pre-sketch, arrive 15 minutes early. Otherwise, splatter to your heart's content. Be sure to wear your best '80s attire. Pottery Lounge will provide the black light and '80s music.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: The Pottery Lounge, 6059 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $20 for 11x14 canvas

(815) 977-3937

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

