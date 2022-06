(WJAR) — A family business in Providence is trying to find the man who smashed their store front window and stole dozens of packs of cigarettes. The owner of Eastside Market on Lloyd Ave., Paul Smith, told NBC 10 someone threw a rock through their store window just after 4:30 am Wednesday. He said the suspect stole between 50 and 100 packs of cigarettes, stuffed them in a pillowcase, and drove off.

