Police are investigating after a driver who was forcibly removed from his van in Bath due to alleged erratic behaviour died in hospital.Avon and Somerset Police received multiple calls about the van being driven dangerously on Wellsway in the south of the city at about 3.30pm on Friday.The Ford Transit collided with a number of other cars before coming to a stop.Members of the public blocked the vehicle with their cars and broke its windows in order to take the keys from the ignition, police said.The driver was detained by officers, but an ambulance was called when they became concerned...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO