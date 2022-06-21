Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen Files Counterclaim Against State Of Oklahoma

"Sovereign Oklahoma’s army— thirty-two boys all under twenty-one years and armed with heavy rifles—stood today Horatio-like on one end of a toll bridge spanning the Red River and defied ‘all of Texas’ to attack,” reported the El Reno Daily Tribune on July 24, 1931.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order for a plan to keep Oklahoma students and teachers safe in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school. Stitt said he met with top law enforcement officials across the state and created a six-point plan to assess Oklahoma schools' safety. The plan also will provide new training for law enforcement and new behavioral training for teachers.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ranchers are concerned about the intense heat as triple-digit temperatures are possible in Oklahoma. They're taking protective steps after at least 2,000 cattle were reported to have died from the heat in Kansas. The temperatures there rose to more than 100 degrees. Oklahoma ranchers said they're...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma was one step away from seeing rolling blackouts in the state. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which provides energy to Oklahoma utility companies, issued a "conservative operations advisory" for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to Oklahoma Gas...
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma is changing the way it delivers Medicaid to its beneficiaries. Gov. Kevin Stitt said that two new bills he recently signed would make a "critical difference" in state healthcare outcomes. "When Medicaid expansion was put into our constitution in the summer of 2020, I knew...
After a wet spring through April and May, June's heat has cranked up the growth of the plant that killed the father of western philosophy. Poison Hemlock, and cases of sickness from it, are on the rise in Oklahoma. From its home in Mediterranian Europe and North Africa, this poisonous...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Supreme Court decided to take no further action on an Oklahoma law to keep trains moving at crossroads. A railroad company could have been fined under previous law. A local driver said he’s also seen the issues. “It takes too much time. You...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference comes after lawmakers passed State Bills 1337 and 1396. SB 1337 transforms the state’s Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s health care model.
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 has partnered with the United Way to highlight some of the organizations they help. One of those groups is Upward Transitions, which offers services to people experiencing poverty in the Oklahoma community. Upward Transitions CEO Periann Pulliam joined KOCO 5 to talk about what...
Oklahoma House District 76 incumbent Ross Ford will face off against Flippo Insurance agency partner Timothy Brooks on June 28 in the Republican race for the legislative seat. District 76 covers 12 square miles and includes parts of Broken Arrow and Tulsa, and both candidates are from Broken Arrow. The district has a population of 39,039 based on the 2020 census, and its area school districts are Broken Arrow and Union public schools.
Pizza is often defined not by what is on it, but where it comes from. New York. Chicago. Napoli. Rome. St. Louis. Even Grandma’s kitchen gets a shoutout. The results vary widely, as do the arguments about what does and does not constitute “real” pizza, and yet they all coexist under the same banner. Now a new-ish contender has entered Oklahoma’s always-contentious pizza market from, of all places, Michigan.
Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen, LLC, filed two legal documents Tuesday in connection to the investigation into its business with the state of Oklahoma. One was a counterclaim to the state's lawsuit against it and the other a lawsuit against a former employee. The suit against former Swadley's executive Curt Breuklander...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation have arrested the founders of Epic Charter Schools and the former Chief Financial Officer on multiple felony charges. Ben Harris, David Chaney, and Josh Brock were taken into custody Thursday morning. They face charges of embezzlement of state...
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,065,714. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 716. The Oklahoma State Department...
Over the past couple of weeks, there's been a lot of questions and misconceptions regarding Oklahoma's "Constitutional Carry" laws. A lot of people think that permitless carry in the Sooner State only applies to the open carrying of a weapon and that you can't carry concealed. Nothing could be further from the truth.
