Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen Files Counterclaim Against State Of Oklahoma

State tourism officials, determined to overhaul tourism in Oklahoma, micromanaged the renovation of park lodges and pushed Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen to spend millions, the company claimed in a countersuit filed Tuesday. The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department abruptly terminated its contract with Swadley’s after the OSBI launched an...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order focused on boosting security in Oklahoma schools. The governor says following the recent mass shootings, he wanted to look at how resources were being used across Oklahoma. After speaking with law enforcement, he says our resources were being under-utilized. His plan...
Gentner Drummond has an even-more commanding lead in the race to win the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Attorney General, according to a News 9 / News On 6 poll released Thursday. A poll of likely Oklahoma GOP primary voters were asked who they would support between the current, appointed Attorney...
Join News 9 and the State Chamber Research Foundation for a special Oklahoma Republican Primary Senate Debate live at 12:15 p.m. from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Hosted by News 9 and News On 6 Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief Alex Cameron.
The hottest days of the season to date arrive Friday and Saturday as the midlevel ridge of high pressure brings temps into the upper 90s to near or even above 100. Pressure gradients will increase Friday and Saturday, allowing for increasing wind speeds. Regardless, afternoon heat index values are expected from 105 to 110 with heat advisories required for the area.
State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday she will recommend probation for Epic Charter Schools after a new report found the district may have violated state law. "It is, unfortunately, true that epic charter schools remains a school that has challenged enterprise, that has appeared to have misused taxpayer...
Republican Rep. Anthony Moore from Clinton has been the target of attacks from other Republicans this campaign season. These include the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. According to new court filings, Moore’s wife Rachel says four leaders of the group have been harassing her and sending threatening text messages for weeks.
