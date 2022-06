On Tuesday the community of Moose Pass held a meeting to discuss current Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) plans to widen the department's right-of-way on the Seward Highway from mile 22.5 to mile 36, for the purpose of accommodating the drainage and ditching necessary to preserve the life of the roadbed. Of particular concern along this stretch is the mile along which many Moose Pass residences and businesses sit. Privately-owned property along the highway would be purchased under the plan in order to accommodate the wider footprint of the proposed roadside ditches, but residents say that to encroach on already-established businesses and attractions may negatively impact the community.

