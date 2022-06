Beverly Ann Rice, age 73 of Greencastle, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Born July 3, 1948, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Leroy and Leah Dorothy Glass Binkley.

