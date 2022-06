Mr. Earl Hoffman, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 22, 1936 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Hoffman and James and Zelda M. (Mentzer) Bell. He served in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile...

