Netflix Drops New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer

The trailer for Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 has dropped and it’s sent fans into a frenzy with theories on what’s to happen next. There are only 2 episodes left for the smash Netflix sci-fi thriller, and besides the fact that things look bad, the trailer did reveal that fans will get an Upside Down guitar solo, Will getting some love and more.

The trailer even went as far as to hint at a fan rumor that someone in the series will die in the end. You’ll find out what happens when the final 2 episodes hit Netflix on July 1.

What is your Stranger Things theory? Are you caught up on all the episodes?

A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)