Chautauqua County, NY

Americold and Feed the Children Distribute Food Boxes at CCRM

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Tuesday's ribbon-cutting event for its new cold storage facility, Americold teamed up with Feed the Children for a food distribution event through the United...

chautauquatoday.com

wesb.com

United Way Clean Up Downtown Bradford

The United Way of the Bradford Area were downtown yesterday/Tuesday cleaning up. Board members and student ambassadors collected over 10 bags of trash from downtown Bradford during the United Way’s Day of Action Community Cleanup Day.
BRADFORD, PA
2 On Your Side

Pantry receives record donation as West Seneca VFW post disbands

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As it disbands because it no longer has enough members, a local VFW post is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups that help veterans. A few years ago, members of the Harvey D. Morin VFW Post #2940 made the tough decision to surrender their charter. They sold their headquarters in West Seneca and, after paying off all of their debts, had money left over.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hundreds Take Part In Free Recycling Day In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Hundreds of people took part in a free community recycling day over the weekend, highlighting the importance of appropriately salvaging what otherwise would be waste. Hosted by the Jamestown Cummins Plant each year, the goal aims to get the community involved in recycling. As Health, Safety, Environmental...
LAKEWOOD, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Chautauqua County Humane Society to Waive Dog Adoption Fees

The Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) needs your help….desperately! Are you able to adopt or foster to adopt?. At CCHS, the kennels are full, the offices are full, there may even be a dog (safely crated) in the bathroom. We have 31 dogs currently up for adoption and there is at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said, “There are currently more than 40 dogs in our facility, which puts us at least 10 above our max capacity so we have decided to waive adoption fees until we can get the population down to a manageable level. This is a crisis, and we are in desperate need to have the community step up and help give these dogs homes.” This is not a situation that is unique to our shelter as shelters all over the United States are dealing with similar situations.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Buffalo Flea at the Central Terminal on June 25th and 26th

After years of waiting, Step Out Buffalo’s Buffalo Flea is officially happening this summer!. The Buffalo Flea is an elevated shopping experience hosted by Step Out Buffalo June 25 & 26, 2022. Featuring creators and curators, this modern flea will take place this summer outside of the iconic Buffalo Central Terminal.⁠
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cutting the ribbon for Americold's newest cold storage facility

A number of local and county officials turned out for a grand opening ceremony held Tuesday for Americold's newest cold storage facility located on Williams Street in the town of Dunkirk. The facility includes 181,000 square feet of refrigerated warehousing space and will employ 60 new workers. The company's Chief Commercial Officer, Rob Chambers, was among those who spoke during the ceremony. He says it was an exciting day for the entire Americold family...
96.1 The Eagle

Couple Fined $1000 For Illegally Possessing A Racoon In New York

As cool as you think it would be, you can't own your own raccoon. And if you are like these people, you aren't doing a good job at hiding it. Back in early June, the Environmental Conservation Police got an urgent call from the Erie County Department of Health. They received a report of a potentially rabid racoon in a pet store. But it wasn't hiding out back or in the ceiling, someone intentionally brought it into the store.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Diocese of Buffalo Reinstates Two Priests with North County Ties

Two priests with ties to northern Chautauqua County have been reinstated by the Diocese of Buffalo following an independent investigation and review and recommendation by its Independent Review Board (IRB). Bishop Michael Fisher has posthumously reinstated Reverend Robert Beiter, who passed away on June 13th at the age of 83. He has also reinstated 84-year-old Reverend Thomas Wopperer, who is retired but assists with priestly ministry. Both priests had been placed on administrative leave in September 2021 following allegations of abuse. Those allegations have been determined to be unsubstantiated. Reverend Beiter had served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Brocton at the time of his retirement, while Reverend Wopperer served as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk before his retirement.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Health Officials Urge People to Be Cautious of Harmful Algal Blooms

With the summer season underway and people hitting area waterways, the Chautauqua County Health Department is urging all county residents and visitors to educate themselves about harmful algal blooms (HABs) and to be cautious when swimming, boating, and fishing. In New York State, HABs occur most frequently in the mid to late summer months, but can occur at any time of the year. Small bloom conditions can change rapidly due to changes in weather and lake currents. Larger blooms will likely persist throughout the summer once they become established. Health officials say small, localized blooms have been seen on Chautauqua Lake.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Americold Facility Construction Complete, Will Create 60 Jobs

The new Americold facility in the town of Dunkirk will create 60 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Americold has completed construction of a 181,000-square-foot cold storage distribution facility on approximately 28 acres. The $41 million project will create 60 new jobs, in addition to the 250 construction jobs created...
DUNKIRK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Shoo fly don't bother me!

Sand fly season is upon us. If you live on the water in Western New York, you know what I’m talking about. These flies are more than just pests. They are bugging everyone from boaters, to drivers, and those just trying to spend time outside. In this blog I’ll...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY

