1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a car accident on U.S. 74/76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night at around 9:11 p.m. According to New Hanover/Brunswick County Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving eastbound when it collided with a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the pickup was 25-year-old Brandon Perry from Leland, and the car was driven by 20-year-old Mirella Elliott from Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO