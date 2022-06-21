ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is injured and all lanes are closed on...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Conway, SC
Accidents
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police have 1 in custody following incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have one person in custody after being on a scene for hours following a “disturbance” when officers were checking a property. Traffic was blocked on the 400 block of 27th Avenue North, as of about 2:20 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The person was […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages home in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire Wednesday morning damaged a home on King George Lane in Georgetown, authorities said. It happened about 8 a.m. Officials with Georgetown County Fire & EMS said the fire was quickly brought under control. Units were expected to remain on the scene for some time to conduct overhaul and smoke […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WECT

Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a car accident on U.S. 74/76 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night at around 9:11 p.m. According to New Hanover/Brunswick County Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving eastbound when it collided with a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the pickup was 25-year-old Brandon Perry from Leland, and the car was driven by 20-year-old Mirella Elliott from Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hcfr
wfxb.com

Crews Called to 3-Acre Fire Near Conway

Horry County Firefighters and The South Carolina Forestry Commission were called to the scene of a three-acre fire near Conway yesterday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Smoke from the blaze was heavy in the area of Caines Landing Road and Alligator Court. No injuries were reported and the fire did not threaten any structures. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
CONWAY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Driver Shoots Self During Traffic Stop

The sheriff’s office is investigating after a driver in a traffic stop shot himself in the head Wednesday. In a press release, the CCSO said a deputy on patrol in Evergreen stopped the man for a moving violation in the 10000 block of Haynes Lennon Road. “During the course...
EVERGREEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMBF

Midway Fire Rescue to welcome new fire chief

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One fire station in the Grand Strand will soon be under new leadership. Georgetown County officials announced Wednesday that Brent McClellan has been selected as the new fire chief of Midway Fire Rescue. The department primarily serves the Pawleys Island, Litchfield Beach Prince George and Debordieu Colony areas.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
whiteville-news.com

Male driver of vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

Evergreen, NC: On June 22, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on routine patrol in the Evergreen community of Columbus County. The deputy completed a vehicle traffic stop in the 10,000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway, Evergreen. During the course of the vehicle stop, the 21-year-old, male driver of the vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Cyclists peddle hundreds of miles to honor fallen first responders

GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters and police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting us are being honored by a group of bicyclists dedicated to Carolina’s fallen heroes. Wednesday, the Carolina Brotherhood rode through Horry County to remember and give thanks to fallen first responders. It started back...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City police search for suspect after bank robbery

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Friday. Police are investigating after South State Bank on Main Street was robbed Friday, according to a news release. Police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, slender, and between 5’11” and 6′ tall. He […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Traffic Stop Results in Firearms, Drugs Arrest

Lake City, S.C. – A traffic stop for a suspended out-of-state tag on June 19 resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Telefero Jones for possession of multiple firearms, more than 200 grams of marijuana, additional drug paraphernalia, and more. Jones, a 26-year-old Black male from Lynchburg, S.C., is detained at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Effingham on multiple surety bonds totaling $15,000. He faces six charges, including: •The unlawful carrying of a pistol •Possession of a stolen pistol •Drug possession with the intent to distribute •The unlawful storage or transportation of liquor •The unlawful transportation of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle •Possession and unlawful storage of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy