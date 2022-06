KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old woman who went missing overnight from a home in southeast Kansas City. Demetria L. Milligan, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black woman, was last seen Friday morning around 3 a.m. at a home on Loma Vista Drive just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard. She was wearing a zebra-print matching pajama set, a black stocking cap and white shoes. Kansas City police said she has medical conditions that require medication.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 49 MINUTES AGO