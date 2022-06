It was hard not to hear about the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament being held in Morehead City last week. It is the largest billfish tournament in N.C. and one of the largest in the world and this year there were records set in attendance and payout. The tournament did an excellent job of updating every hookup and weighed or released fish, both on the Internet and through their Big Rock TV channelk. Plus the magnitude of this tournament had it covered on most TV and radio news across the state.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO