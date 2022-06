LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Nearly 2,000 racers, joggers and walkers took over Onondaga Lake Parkway Tuesday night for the second Syracuse WorkForce Run. Participants represented 88 companies in the 5K race. It continues the tradition of the Corporate Challenge, which ran every year in Liverpool from 1982 to 2019. Syracuse University, Raymour & Flanigan, Community Bank System and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists were among the companies with the most entrants. The parkway was closed to traffic for most of the day to accommodate the event.

