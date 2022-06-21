ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment

Japanese American Internment Memorial created by Ruth Asawa in Downtown San Jose, CA (1994) (Photo by Katherine D. Harris | CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons ) A school board in southeastern Wisconsin has rejected a book recommended for use in a 10th-grade accelerated English class due in part to concerns that it lacked “balance” regarding the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Supreme Court backs taxpayer tuition aid for religious schools, local Iowa and Illinois education stakeholders react

The Supreme Court ruled that Maine’s tuition aid program must include religious schools in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, sparking discourse around the nationwide debate on taxpayer money funding private or religious education. Maine’s tuition assistance program provides subsidies to rural school districts without a public high school, giving...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
voiceofalexandria.com

Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place

Sen. Minority Leader Janet Bewley at the podium in the Assembly chamber surrounded by (left to right) Rep. Francesca Hong, Dr. Eliza Bennett and Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer. Democrats called a press conference on the day Gov. Tony Evers' called a special session to take up repealing Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. Republicans gaveled in and out of the session without taking action | Photo by Luther Wu.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa open enrollment deadline eliminated with new law signed by governor (copy)

DES MOINES — Students can apply to open enroll to another public school district at any point in the year under a new law approved Tuesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. It was among three bills that Reynolds signed into law Tuesday, completing her work on all legislation that was passed this year by state lawmakers.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe storms expected Friday night, some tornadoes will be possible

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a line of strong to severe storms are expected to move across the area late tonight. Officials say that numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across much of eastern North Dakota and west-central and northwest Minnesota. The main hazards will be large hail up to two inches and damaging wind gusts of 70 to 75 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
CHANHASSEN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Tim Walz doubles down on his proposal for rebate checks

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on his proposal to issue rebate checks to Minnesotans. Walz says he agrees with the message from legislative Republicans from last November – that the state’s budget surplus should be returned to the people. The Democrat wants lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a special session to authorize rebate checks of two-thousand dollars for every couple. Senate Republicans are questioning his plan. They passed an eight-billion-dollar tax cut during this year’s legislative session but Democrats in the House never brought it up for a vote.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn Lottery#Powerball Estimated
voiceofalexandria.com

Founder of Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws will not wait until Reynolds' time is up

A new campaign centered on igniting the conversation on reforming “outdated” Iowa cannabis laws has taken off. The nonpartisan “Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws,” funded by experienced political policy and campaign veterans Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro, was launched in early May, and since then a petition has been signed by some thousand people.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Power grid operator issues Heat Warning for Upper Midwest

(Undated) -- A wave of extreme heat could have an impact on your home’s power supply. The warning comes from Mid-Continent Independent System Operators (MISO), who issued a “hot weather alert” on Tuesday, predicting the potential for heat-related outages. The alert runs through today (Friday) and advises power suppliers to have crews on hand to address outages, rather than committing crews to work on existing scheduled maintenance.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy