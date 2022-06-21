MN Lottery

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on his proposal to issue rebate checks to Minnesotans. Walz says he agrees with the message from legislative Republicans from last November – that the state’s budget surplus should be returned to the people. The Democrat wants lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a special session to authorize rebate checks of two-thousand dollars for every couple. Senate Republicans are questioning his plan. They passed an eight-billion-dollar tax cut during this year’s legislative session but Democrats in the House never brought it up for a vote.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO