ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for misbehaving on Instagram Live: ‘Stop it!’

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKXFu_0gHtLcoE00

He’s no saint.

Kim Kardashian was forced to discipline her oldest son, Saint West, for yelling inappropriate things during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old billionaire was in the backseat of an SUV in New York City when she started live-streaming with her two boys, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

“Say hi!” she encouraged them in the selfie-style video, explaining, “This is called Instagram Live.”

“Hi, weirdos!” Saint interjected as he popped up from outside the frame, prompting his mom to turn her head quickly in his direction and scold him.

“Hey, stop it!” she demanded, right before Psalm started mumbling and babbling loudly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtBtY_0gHtLcoE00
Kim Kardashian scolded her son, Saint West, during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.
dashkids/Instagram

Popping back into the frame, Saint then flashed a mischievous grin and added, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!”

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star once again turned to face her unruly child. “Hey! Saint ,” she said disapprovingly, prompting Psalm to chime in with more high-pitched gibberish.

“Look what you’re teaching him,” an exacerbated Kardashian said to Saint, prompting him to defend his little brother.

“This is a good boy! This is a good boy!” he insisted to the camera, grabbing little Psalm by the shoulders.

At another point during the video, Kardashian pointed out a toy store and said to her screaming kids, “That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things.”

The boys then began chanting about Pokémon but quickly settled down and even obliged when their mom asked them each for a kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNwIu_0gHtLcoE00
“Hi, weirdos!” shouted the 6-year-old. “If you’re watching this, I hate you!”
GC Images

This isn’t the first time the curly-haired cutie has shown off his boisterous personality for an audience.

During a mid-April episode of the family’s Hulu show, “The Kardashians,” Saint decided to get up from the kitchen table, unprovoked, and approach the cameraperson who was filming him.

“I’m going to punch the cameras,” the tiny tot declared as his clenched fist overtook the entirety of the frame.

Kardashian brushed off the minor incident with a chuckle — until Saint went in for a second swing. That’s when she changed her tone and reprimanded him verbally.

The reality star shares the two boys — as well as daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4 — with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she praised earlier in the day for helping with the launch of her new skincare line, Skkn by Kim.

“I always give credit where credit is due,” Kardashian explained in an Instagram Story video, adding that the rapper and Yeezy designer, 45, had a heavy hand in the naming and packaging of her products.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
E! News

Watch Saint West Introduce “Good Boy” Psalm West While Crashing Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Live

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. These boys love the spotlight almost as much as North West. During a recent Instagram Live session, Kim Kardashian attempted to get her youngest son Psalm West to greet her 319 million followers, but got savagely interrupted. As the 3-year-old sweetly said "hi" to the camera, his big brother Saint West climbed up from behind the back seat in the car, stuck out his tongue and yelled out, "Hi weirdos, if you're watching this I hate you."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
TMZ.com

Gym Owner Caught On Video Making Racist Comment, 'This is Not a Mexican Hangout'

A gym owner was caught on video saying racist remarks about a vendor in his business, but he claims the whole thing was taken out of context. Akop “Jack” Torosian, owner of No Limit Super Gym in Los Angeles and Miami, had a grand re-opening over the weekend at his Hollywood location after some remodeling ... things started to get heated when he allegedly found out someone was selling juice in the gym without his permission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

North West’s Middle Finger Made an Unwanted Appearance in Kim Kardashian’s Family Photos

Click here to read the full article. Most kids scowl or cry or close their eyes when they don’t want to be in a family photo. And who can blame them? It’s exhausting to sit still and smile for what seems like forever to get the perfect picture. However, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 9, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, took it to the next level — and gave a big “F U” to her mom’s Christmas photos. In the season finale of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu today, the SKIMS founder shared that her daughter made a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Saint West
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Scott Disick Celebrate His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Mason Disick passed sixth grade—and then he passed out on the couch!. Scott Disick let the world know that his 12-year-old son completed the milestone year. The reality star—who shares Mason as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick with ex Kourtney Kardashian—marked the accomplishment with a congratulatory Instagram Stories post that featured a picture of a balloon display spelling out "Yay Mason passed the 6th grade."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy