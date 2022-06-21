ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews collects Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. -- Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews collected the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHLPA's most outstanding player at the NHL Awards on Tuesday night. Matthews, 24, scored 60 goals, leading the NHL for the second...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov likely to play in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final; Brayden Point doubtful

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov is likely to play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday after leaving their Game 3 victory with an injury. "As I sit right now, I think he can play tomorrow," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday. "But I'm not Kuch. If I know Kuch, he's sitting there saying the same thing. But we'll see what the doctors and everybody says."
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings D Moritz Seider’s hilarious reaction to winning Calder Trophy

The Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider had one heck of a season. On Tuesday night, he was rewarded for his efforts by winning the 2021-2022 Calder Trophy given to the league’s top rookie. It’s quite the accomplishment, especially considering the lack of team success around him for the Red Wings. After winning the award, […] The post Red Wings D Moritz Seider’s hilarious reaction to winning Calder Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Defensemen Who Could Be On the Move This Offseason

The Boston Bruins are at a crossroads. Management must decide how to construct the team, with an eye towards competing in the short term, building for the long term, or some awkward combination of both. Also up in the air, who will be behind the bench for the Bruins? How will their style impact this roster construction? Finally, and today’s topic of debate, what will their blue line look like for the upcoming season? Will there be pieces moved? Can there be any leaving the organization with the injury bug ripping through the group?
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

RANGERS' PLAYERS CONGRATULATE SHESTERKIN ON WINNING VEZINA

We witnessed just how tight of a team the New York Rangers are in their unlikely run to the Eastern Conference Final. It is clear that Igor Shesterkin was a huge part of why they made it so far into the playoffs and pushed the defending champs to six games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Ryan Strome surgery update, next captain, and more

The New York Rangers are still awaiting word if Ryan Strome will have surgery this offseason. Strome missed one game of the Eastern Conference Final, and could not get through Game 6 to help the Rangers avoid elimination due to an injury he re-aggravated in the series against the Lightning.
NHL
Yardbarker

Igor Shesterkin up for Vezina and Hart Trophy at NHL Awards tonight

Igor Shesterkin is up for two major honors at the NHL Awards Show on Tuesday night. The live event will be held at Armature Works in Tampa and hosted by actor Kenan Thompson of SNL fame. He also played Russ Tyler in Mighty Ducks 2 becoming famous for his knuckle puck shot.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Perry’s Cup quest; Bylsma hired by AHL Coachella Valley

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Corey Perry is in the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season. Will he win his second Cup or lose again with a third different team? [Tampa Bay Times]
NHL
NBC Sports

Auston Matthews wins 2022 Hart Trophy, also takes Ted Lindsay

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews cleaned up at the 2022 NHL Awards, locking down the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Of course, Matthews also won the Maurice Richard Trophy by scoring an NHL-leading 60 goals. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, and Igor Shesterkin of the New York...
NHL
markerzone.com

FLORIDA PANTHERS HAVE FOUND THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

According to multiple sources including TSN's Darren Dreger and DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers are expected to name Paul Maurice their next head coach, with him likely being introduced on Thursday. Darren Dreger says that Maurice's contract with the Florida Panthers is for three years. This will be the...
SUNRISE, FL
ESPN

Fight Night at the Joe: Remembering the legendary Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings brawl of 1997

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hronek Faces Defining Season in Young Career

Just two seasons ago, Filip Hronek was the Red Wings’ leading defenseman and point producer with two goals and 24 assists in 56 games played. This feat was impressive for a young player learning the NHL game, even though there wasn’t much talent to compete with on the roster at that time. Detroit continues to add talent to the roster, and will soon hire a new head coach in what will be a key step in the next phase towards winning and playoff contention in Steve Yzerman’s rebuild. Here is a look at Hronek’s role with the franchise at just the age of 24 and where does he fit into the future plans of the Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Moritz Seider captures Calder Memorial Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year

"We think we got an excellent prospect," Yzerman said on June 22, 2019. "Somebody who will really fit into what we're doing and that our fanbase will really enjoy watching." The 21-year-old lived up to that billing throughout his debut NHL season in 2021-22. And now, Seider's standout campaign has officially been recognized as the best among the NHL's newcomers.
NHL
Yardbarker

Former Penguins Coach Dan Bylsma Hired by Kraken AHL Affiliate

The Firebirds are the first official AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken, and they drop the puck on their first season for the 2022-23 season. This will not be Bylsma’s first tenure as an AHL head coach; starting in 2004 he coached multiple farm teams before landing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2008.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ 2021-22 Season Points to Success of Thorough Rebuild

The New York Rangers organization came a long way since their front office penned a letter released on Feb. 8, 2018, at the conclusion of their utterly unimpressive 2017-18 season that announced many changes ahead. These changes would culminate in the Rangers being one of three last contending teams for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup just a few seasons later. Indeed this letter, from general manager (GM), Jeff Gorton and Senior Advisor, Glen Sather, to the Owner, would be the beginning chapters of an entirely new organization from top to bottom.
NHL
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Awards: PHT’s ballots for the remaining major trophies

A few of the 2021-22 NHL awards have been handed out and the winners of the remaining major trophies will be revealed on Tuesday night in Tampa Bay. During a one-hour show, the NHL will announce the winners for the following trophies: Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Ted Lindsay Award. The finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year will also be announced with the winner revealed during the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers & Kravtsov at a Crossroads After Latest Moves

Vitali Kravtsov, the much-maligned New York Rangers prospect, still tops their 2022 prospect list, with Brennan Othmann (Flint Thunderbirds) and Will Cuylle (Windsor Spitfires) not far behind. The latter two just finished a Western Conference Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff battle. Kravtsov was expected to at least start the 2021-22 season with the Rangers but quickly became disgruntled and seemed to be in head coach Gerard Gallants’ doghouse from the get-go. After president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury’s moves at the trade deadline, Kravtsov’s place on the team may be further away than ever.
NHL

