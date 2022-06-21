Stockton Celebrates Mini Park Opening, Latest of 4 New Recreation Spots in Southeast SD

The playground at the Island Avenue Mini-Park. Photo credit: @CityofSanDiego, via Twitter

Stockton this week celebrated the official opening of Island Avenue Mini Park, a remodeled $3.1 million park.

The revitalized mini park features new play and shade spaces, swing sets, picnic tables, trash and recycling receptacles, security lighting, a drinking fountain, improved landscaping and ADA-compliant pathways.

Mayor Todd Gloria, who attended Monday’s ceremony, called the park an example of “turning an outdated space into a beautiful, multi-tiered park that overlooks Southeastern San Diego.”

The site is one of four mini parks located in City Council District 8 that were allocated nearly $6 million in Community Development Block Grant funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding boosted the Southeastern Mini Park Improvements Capital Improvements Program project.

“I have and will continue to advocate for park improvements and funding to improve parks in District 8. Our neighborhoods need more green spaces like Island Avenue Mini Park where our children can play safely,” said Council member Vivian Moreno, who represents District 8.

She also called the park “yet another step on the path toward increasing equity in the city’s park system.”

The Island Avenue, Gamma Street and J Street mini parks are complete. Clay Avenue Mini Park is expected to open next year.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department includes more than 400 parks, 60 recreation centers, 14 pools, seven skate parks and three golf courses.