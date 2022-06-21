ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Texas' Troy Tulowitzki be Pac-12 Bound?

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
Tulowitzki reportedly intends to speak with USC regarding their head coaching vacancy.

One of the less talked about aspects of being a winning program, regardless of what level or sport you play, is having to deal with your coaches being poached to lead other programs.

Now, that is a possibility the Texas Longhorns themselves might have to face.

The Longhorns, all things considered , had a successful 2022 season. Despite their ups and downs, the Longhorns found themselves one of the eight teams in Omaha . However, now that their season is over changes are happening fast, starting with the coaching staff.

On Monday it was announced the Longhorns would be parting ways with pitching coach Sean Allen after a shaky season from the pitching staff. Now, Texas might just find itself having to replace another valuable assistant coach.

It was revealed on Tuesday that voluntary assistant Troy Tulowitzki intends to interview with the USC Trojans for the program's head coaching vacancy, per Kirk Bohls of The Austin American-Statesman. The Trojans are a team that find themselves in desperate need of a rebuild.

Once a storied program in college baseball, claiming an NCAA best 12 national championships, the last two decades have not been kind to the Trojans. USC has not reached an NCAA Tournament since 2015, while not having reached the College World Series in over two decades.

There is no telling whether Tulowitzki leaves for USC or decides to stay on at Texas. However, should he decide to pursue a head coaching opportunity, the Longhorns will find themselves trying to fill a major hole in their coaching staff as a result.

LonghornsCountry

