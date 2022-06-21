ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Marfa man found guilty of meth possession

By Micah Allen
cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePECOS, Texas (KOSA) -– A federal jury sitting in Pecos convicted a Marfa man last week for possession with intent to distribute meth. According to...

www.cbs7.com

cbs7.com

Fort Stockton man convicted of Child Endangerment

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Justice, Hector Flores jr. was convicted Wednesday of Child Endangerment. Flores Jr. was convicted in a jury trial. On February 13, 2022, Flores Jr. and his daughter Luna were seen in the Hot Springs area in Big Bend National Park. On February 14, 2022, Mexican authorities found Flores Jr. and Luna. near the Rio Grande River in Mexico and conducted a welfare check. After discovering that Flores Jr. and Luna did not have proper documentation to remain in Mexico, authorities took Flores and L.F. into custody. L.una was subsequently deported back to the United States from Mexico and turned over to the custody of the U.S. National Park Service so that Luna could be transported to the custody of Child Protective Services.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

FSPD cracking down on graffiti

Body The Fort Stockton Police Department is combatting the recent spike in vandalism across town this past week. According to Police Chief Robert Lujan, the FSPD has identified an individual who has been tagging walls, dumpsters, stop signs and more. The person being charged in connection with the vandalism was...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal Crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has died after a rollover accident in Pecos County last Tuesday. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound on US 385 when the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road. The suburban then veered off the east side of the road, overcorrected and rolled.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Barstow resident claims $1M Powerball Prize

Winning ticket purchased in Pecos PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Barstow resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 15. The ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 170200, located at 201 E. 3rd St., in Pecos. The winner, whose second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball […]
PECOS, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Local pharmacist calls it a career after 30 years of ownership

Body Coming from a family of pharmacists, longtime Fort Stockton resident Mario Juarez knew the career path he wanted to go down since he was a teenager. The El Paso native began his career in pharmacy as a clerk at the age of 16. Juarez received his degree in pharmacy from the University of Texas in 1984 and eight years later he began to live out his dream.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

Alpine under Emergency Drought Contingency Measures

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -Due to the current drought conditions in the area, the City of Alpine has implemented its Drought Contingency Plan. Effective Thursday, June 23, 2022. At this time the city requests the following voluntary measures from residents using the municipal water supply in order to preserve water:. 1....
ALPINE, TX
cbs7.com

Mystery of Crane County water problems continues

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - More questions have arisen after an attempted plugging of a water well turned up a surprising amount of crude oil. “We don’t know what’s happening here,” said Sarah Stogner. “That’s part of the problem.”. It was supposed to be a...
CRANE COUNTY, TX

