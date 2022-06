Mike Collins has won the Republican primary runoff election in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, defeating Trump-backed Vernon Jones for the GOP nomination. The win for Collins, who had 78% of the vote to Jones’ 24% when the Associated Press called the race, is seen as a loss for former President Donald Trump, who while not on the ballot had his clout with the GOP on the line in the primary runoff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO