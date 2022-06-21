ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Extreme Weather Task Force to host special fan drive

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bvWX_0gHtGiiH00

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) will host a special fan drive on Wednesday, June 22 nd .

The drive will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Audi El Paso dealership located at 6318 Montana Avenue.

The Extreme Weather Task Force says the arrival of 100-plus degree temperatures has prompted a high volume of requests for fans during the past two weeks.

We’re asking the community to please step up and donate a box fan to help our elderly and needy families who have no air conditioning in their homes. It’s an urgent situation. We’ve had more than 300 fans requests in June and fulfilled about only about half of the requests. Our stock is very low and we’re only at the beginning of the summer.

Grace Ortiz, APS Community Engagement Specialist & EWTF Chair

EWTF volunteers also plan to use Wednesday’s event to efficiently deliver about 70 fans to qualifying individuals who’ve requested a fan.

El Paso Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 3 heat-related deaths in El Paso County last summer.

Since 2004, the Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) has collected and delivered more than 10,000 free electric box fans to qualifying elderly and needy families in our community.

New fan donations can be dropped off any time at local fire stations in El Paso and Horizon City. Those in need of a fan who meet EWTF criteria should call 2-1-1.

Corporate and monetary donations are welcome payable to the APS Silver Star Board.  The APS Silver Star Board mailing address is 401 E. Franklin Ave, Suite 350, Attention Grace Ortiz, and El Paso, Texas 79901.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso County, TX
Society
City
Horizon City, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
State
Montana State
El Paso County, TX
Sports
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy A Delectable Taste Of Central Mexico At El Paso’s Morra Mia

Discover the exquisite flavors and essence of Central Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. El Paso is home to many delicious destination dining restaurants, such as the Mexican / Asian fusion restaurant El Charlatan and the Mexican / Peruvian hot spot Amor. And Morra Mia is another great place to find the flavors of Central and Southern Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol: 229 migrants injured in falls from border wall in El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Thirty-seven migrants have died and 229 suffered injuries falling from the border wall in the El Paso Sector since October 1, a federal agency reported. Such falls, drownings and heat-related tragedies have prompted U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez and Mexican Consul General Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Volunteers#Air Conditioning#Border Conference#Tx#Audi#The Aps Silver Star Board
KTSM

Study by UTEP on pollution featured in prominent science journal

The UTEP researcher said that the study published in Scientific Reports showed that public housing in the U.S. is significantly overrepresented in neighborhoods with greater outdoor particulate matter, an inhalable mixture of tiny solids and/or liquid droplets made of various chemicals that are about 3% of the diameter of a human hair. He said their research also found that public housing with high levels of particulate matter had a significantly higher percentage of residents who were Black, Hispanic, disabled and/or extremely low income.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County releases schedule for 4th of July at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the 4th of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park, Monday, July 4th. Officials say activities begin at 2:00 p.m., including food trucks, swimming, and of course fireworks. The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
KTSM

City holds public meeting for Downtown arena project study

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is holding a public meeting Thursday evening at the Center for Center Engagement in Downtown El Paso to discuss the feasibility study for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC). As KTSM previously reported, in April of this year, El Paso City Council members […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Covid-19 vaccines available for kids at El Paso Children’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and death. For this reason, it has authorized the Emergency Use (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old. El Paso Children’s Hospital […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Traffic Alert: Mesa southbound closed

EL PASO, Texas -- Tx Dot El Paso is reporting Mesa Southbound near Glory Road, just north of the UTEP campus, is closed until further notice. A tweet indicated Texas Gas is on site.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City administering COVID vaccine to 6 months and older

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months of age and older beginning Friday, June 24, at the City’s Community Clinics. With the recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), all local providers are now able to administer authorized COVID-19 vaccines […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Speeding claims 36th victim of the year in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the passenger of a car that hit a pole at high speed and burst into flame has died. EPPD officials say the wreck happened June 18, at approximately 12:36 a.m. Officers responded to the collision at the 1900 block of North […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy