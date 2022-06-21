Edmonds Rotary selects Meadowdale High School junior students of month

SHELTON - Deputies are crediting a Pennsylvania teen for the tip leading to the arrest of a local man who threatened to “blow up” a grade school in Mason County. Mason County Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling says deputies received a tip on Sunday from the teen living near the east coast that a man residing in Mason County had posted a threat that he was going to detonate an explosive device at a local grade school. The tip prompted an immediate investigation and deputies were able to get video of the 19-year-old man making the threats and obtained pictures of the older teen posing with firearms. Due to previous offenses, the 19-year-old suspect was not supposed to be in possession of any firearms. Spurling says the suspect did not mention the specific school he was supposedly going to target.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO