Video Games

PS5 Products May Be Revealed Next Week | GameSpot News

By DeVante Chisolm
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony reportedly has more hardware in development, as it's claimed that new headsets and gaming monitors will be revealed in the coming weeks. This...

www.gamespot.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PlayStation Plus exceeds expectations with its games list

PlayStation Plus has been released in a number of territories worldwide, and fans have noticed that many have more games than the company previously promised. In March, PlayStation announced that it would be phasing out its current PlayStation Plus service, in order to introduce a whole new tiered package from June. The overhaul was designed to be a competitor to Microsoft’s popular Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Persona games are finally coming to Xbox Game Pass, PS4, PS5 and Steam – but not to Switch

Atlus has announced that a bunch of Persona games are coming to Xbox for the first time, and will be available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal have all been confirmed for release on Microsoft’s console in 2022 and 2023. The JRPG series had previously only been available on Sony’s handheld and home consoles, as well as on PC.The three highly rated Persona titles will enjoy a staggered launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, beginning with the most recent entry in the series, Persona 5 Royal, on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News

Jack Humbert has fulfilled my dreams and created a mod called “Let There Be Flight” that lets players fly cars and bikes around Night City. And these aren’t your standard GTA cheat code looking flying cars, this mod has an animation for the wheels that turns them into thrusters.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Diablo 4 Is Already Distancing Itself From Diablo Immortal

"Diablo Immortal" has been all over the news, and not for the reasons Blizzard Entertainment probably wanted it to. While the gameplay itself has been met with mostly decent marks, the pay-to-win style microtransactions of "Diablo Immortal" have caused an outcry from the franchise's hardcore fanbase, leading to the game passing an unfortunate milestone and receiving some of the lowest scores in Blizzard's history. One calculation concluded that in order to fully upgrade one's character in the game once hitting a "level cap," it would cost players upwards of $110,000 to achieve that feat. Needless to say, this revelation has muddied virtually every discussion as it relates to "Diablo Immortal," a game that was already controversial due to it originally being a mobile-exclusive as opposed to a AAA release on a more traditional platform such as the PC (though this would be later rectified).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ is coming to Steam with new DLC this week

After several months of being storefront-exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Steam this week alongside the launch of the game’s Molten Mirrors downloadable content (DLC). Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on Steam this Thursday (June 23) at 6PM...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

No Man’s Sky touches down on Nintendo Switch this October

Ready to see the stars? Planets? An infinite number of universes? Suit up, and grab a Nintendo Switch. It’s time for some No Man’s Sky. No Man’s Sky is bringing its procedurally-generated universe exploration gameplay to Nintendo’s much-heralded handheld/console hybrid. The game is available across all...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Is Running a Massive Summer Sale

If you could use a new game for your Switch, you’re in luck: Between now and July 6, Nintendo is running a huge summer sale. Digital games aplenty are marked down on the Nintendo eShop, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, and many, many more. Let’s take a look at what games you can save on now.
MLB
PC Gamer

The Japanese PC that ran the original Metal Gear is coming back after 30 years of extinction

The MSX's co-creator is back with a new model, the MSX3, and it's coming this year. The MSX PC is barely known in the West, but it was Microsoft Japan's big 1980s play for parts of the Asian computer market. A joint project with the ASCII Corporation, the MSX was an attempt to create a 'standard' PC architecture in the same way that VHS had become the de facto videotape format.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.While the logo and name was formally revealed back...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Shenmue Creator Yu Suzuki Explains The Giant Flying Swans Of Air Twister

Yu Suzuki, the creator of Shenmue, Space Harrier, and many other games, is releasing his latest, Air Twister, via Apple Arcade on June 24. Ahead of its release, we spent some time with the game and even had the chance to speak with Suzuki through a translator about the dream-like experience wherein you ride giant swans across alien landscapes. Suzuki confirmed some of the game's details--like protagonist Princess Arch’s size and what classic children’s novel served as the game’s main inspiration--and talked about how much he enjoyed one of GameSpot’s top 10 games of 2021, It Takes Two.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Air Twister

We spoke with Yu Suzuki about where his giant-flying-animals-on-an-alien-planet video game idea came from. We spoke with Yu Suzuki about where his giant-flying-animals-on-an-alien-planet video game idea came from. We have no news or videos for Air Twister. Sorry!
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

We Finally Know When No Man's Sky Will Release On Nintendo Switch

Hello Games, developer of "No Man's Sky," recently announced that the release date of the game for the Nintendo Switch will be October 7, 2022, a bit later than the original expected summer arrival. This release will include both physical and digital versions of the game, which you'll be able to find at retailers and on the Nintendo eShop, as shown on the game's web page.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#369) - June 23, 2022

You've come for another Wordle guide and that's exactly what you're going to get on this fine Thursday. The puzzle on June 23 is, luckily, not as difficult as yesterday's Wordle, which managed to trip up thousands of people. Don't let that happen to you today; use the right starting word, follow our guide, and you'll continue your streak without breaking a sweat.
TECHNOLOGY

