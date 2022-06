I grew up in a small suburban town outside of Chicago and I wouldn’t say I hated it, but I have definitely always preferred a more exciting living vibe. For that reason, I chose initially to go to college at NYU and ended up in Los Angeles at USC. So, when we decided to relocate to Phoenix after having kids, I didn’t want to find myself in suburbia again. Tempe has proved to be the perfect combination of suburban and city living. Here’s why I love my ‘hood!

TEMPE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO