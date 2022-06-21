ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers steal a star defender from the Bengals

By Owen Crisafulli
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have beefed up their defensive line for the 2022 season by signing Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal this afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals‘ rivalry is one of the greatest in NFL history. These two AFC North teams always seem to deliver when they play each...

WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines this summer about their quarterback competition, the growth of Najee Harris and the addition of some top rookie wide receivers. But this time, Chase Claypool stole the show. Claypool discussed a number of things during his appearance on I AM ATHLETE. From Ben Roethlisberger's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
NFL
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Offseason Ezekiel Elliott Photo

It's that time of year again. The Ezekiel Elliott hype train is off and running. The Dallas Cowboys running back is looking pretty thin in a new photoshoot. Some are wondering if he dropped a few pounds to get some of his burst back for the 2022 season. "Is it...
NFL
