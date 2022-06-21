ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Final arguments unfold in second act of Theranos trial drama

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZ3Zt_0gHtDv3700
Theranos Fraud Trial FILE - Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, stands near his legal team outside Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., on March 1, 2022. A jury on Tuesday, June 21 is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the trial of Balwani, the former Theranos officer charged with teaming up with his secret lover, CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to carry out a massive fraud. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File) (Michael Liedtke)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday depicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny”” Balwani as an instrumental accomplice in a fraud hatched by his secret lover, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. In turn, his lawyers depicted him as a loyal soldier who tried to save the blood-testing company.

“Mr. Balwani is not a victim, he is the perpetrator of the fraud,” prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk said near the end of his 3 1/2-hour closing argument before a jury in a San Jose, California, courtroom.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, one of the lawyers representing Balwani, painted Balwani as tireless executive who “put his money where his mouth is" by putting up about $15 million of his own fortune into Theranos between 2009 and 2011 because he believed in Holmes' vision.

In addition to his financial involvement in Theranos, Balwani joined the Palo Alto, California, company as chief operating officer in 2010 while clandestinely living with Holmes.

“Mr. Balwani put his heart and soul into Theranos," Coopersmith said as he began his closing argument. Later, Coopersmith pointed out that Balwani was such an ardent supporter of Holmes and Theranos that he never sold his stake in the company, even though at one point it was worth $500 million. It became worthless when the company collapsed.

The dueling presentations were among the finishing touches on a three-month-old trial that will determine whether Balwani will wind up in the same predicament as Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding Theranos investors in a separate trial that concluded earlier this year.

Coopersmith will continue his closing defense of Balwani on Wednesday and then prosecutors will have a chance to present a rebuttal before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila reads the final instructions sending the jury into its deliberations. The jury in Holmes' trial spent seven days in deliberations before convicting Holmes on four counts of investor fraud.

Holmes, 38, now faces up to 20 years in prison. It is a stunning reversal from the way she was once hailed in Silicon Valley as a technological visionary developing a revolutionary blood-testing technology — one who was worth an estimated $4.5 billion at one point in 2014..

Balwani, 57, is accused of the same Theranos investors as Holmes did from 2010 to 2015, as well as duping patients who entrusted the analysis of their health to a blood-testing technology that didn’t work the way the company had promised from 2013 to 2015. Holmes was acquitted of the charges accusing her of defrauding patients who had their blood tested by Theranos.

Holmes and Balwani began dating around the same time she dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 19 to start Theranos, which later claimed to have discovered a way to test for more than 200 potential health problems with just a few drops of blood. They broke up in 2016 as Theranos collapsed amid revelations of serious flaws in its technology.

In a slide spelling out the criminal charges, the prosecution included a picture of Balwani alongside Holmes with the contents of a July 2015 text he sent to her. “I am responsible for everything at Theranos," Balwani wrote to Holmes. “All have been my decisions too."

Schenk also emphasized Balwani's responsibility for overseeing Theranos' blood-testing laboratory as part of an attempt to prove he endangered patients. In a 2014 text to Holmes, Balwani described the Theranos lab as a “disaster zone" that included a profane description because there were so many problems there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Law & Crime

Boyfriend, Girlfriend Seen in HBO Documentary Plead Guilty to Drug Charges Connected to Fentanyl Overdose Death

Two defendants pleaded guilty on Friday in a federal courtroom in California to playing a role in a fentanyl overdose death that was featured in an HBO documentary. Cole Thomas Salazar pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute — a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California announced Friday. Co-defendant Valerie Lynn Addison pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine — a crime which also carried a possible punishment of 20 years in prison.
VISTA, CA
Fox News

US Marshals still searching for Alcatraz inmates who may have survived escape 60 years ago

The U.S. Marshals Service released three age-progressed photos last week of inmates who broke out of Alcatraz in June 1962. The inmates, Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin, made their escape 60 years ago by climbing through the prison’s vents and pipes to the roof, sliding down on a smokestack and navigating the cold waters of San Francisco Bay in a raft made of prison raincoats following months of planning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos Ceo#Silicon Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley's Former Business Partner Testifies In Fraud Case, Claims They Were Blackmailed Over Secret Gay Affair

While in court for a fraud case, Todd Chrisley's former business partner Mark Braddock testified that the two had an affair in the early 2000s, and they paid nearly $40,000 when a blackmailer threatened to expose them.According to reports, Braddock helped the patriarch commit fraud that helped the married reality star, 53, evade nearly $2 million worth of taxes. In 2012, the men had a falling out, resulting in Chrisley firing Braddock from his company, Chrisley Asset Management. Out of resentment, Braddock turned the father-of-five and wife Julie into the FBI and was granted immunity for doing so.The two men...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SFGate

Del Records Execs Arrested for Working With Promoter Tied to Mexican Cartel

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested two música Mexicana record label executives for doing business with a concert promoter with alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels in 2018. Angel Del Villar, CEO of Del Records, and Luis Scalisi, CFO of subsidiary Del Entertainment, were arrested and later released on bail for allegedly conspiring to violate the Kingpin Act, which prohibits Americans from conducting business with foreign narcotics traffickers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy