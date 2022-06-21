2023 Honda Civic: Release Date, Price, and Specs

Honda rarely does just good enough, but the previous generation HR-V could be filed under that category. The small crossover was based on the Honda Fit's platform; the interior was fine, the cabin was fine, but a little tinny, power was just okay, and the back seats were too small for kids to grow into. The new generation of HR-V is America-specific (the rest of the world gets a smaller model) and gets a ground-up redesign based on Honda's latest and decidedly excellent Civic chassis, with the 1.8-liter engine replaced with a larger 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder making 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. The interior is plusher than before and features the latest in Honda's infotainment tech and safety systems. To check the new generation Honda HR-V, we took ourselves to Washington state and crisscrossed in and out of Oregon for our first drive.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO