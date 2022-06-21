The former Baker fire chief accused of killing a Pensacola business owner reportedly confessed to the deed, but entered a plea of not guilty.

Michael Evers was found by Pensacola police on June 5 in his auto shop, Maaco Auto Body Shop and Painting, three days after surveillance video of the shop recorded Brian Easterling entering the business, shooting the 63-year-old and then covering his body with a car cover, according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

"Easterling is seen standing outside of the door looking around nervously … before entering the building," the report noted, referencing the surveillance video details. "Within minutes of entering the building, Easterling walks up behind (Evers), (Evers) then falls immediately to the ground. Easterling can be seen on video getting a car cover and covering (the body)."

The former chief told investigators after his arrest that he killed Evers because of prior business deals.

After being advised of his right to remain silent, Easterling reportedly participated in an interview "during which he confessed to killing Evers due to a dispute over money," a search warrant for Easterling's phone noted. "Easterling stated that he and Evers had been friends and business partners for close to 15 years."

On June 15, Easterling entered a plea of not guilty to the offense, according to court records.

Easterling is charge with first-degree premeditated murder and is currently held in Escambia County Jail without bond. His next court date is July 1.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Report: Former Baker fire chief confesses, but pleads not guilty in Pensacola man's death