Norman, OK

OU Softball: Oklahoma Board of Regents Approves Budget for Love's Field

By Ryan Chapman
 2 days ago

Oklahoma softball's new palace is on track to become reality in Norman.

Oklahoma took another major step in turning the dream of Love’s Field into reality on Tuesday.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents officially approved the total $42 million budget for the complex.

Love’s Field will be built on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road, and will seat a baseline of 3,000 fans, and is being designed with expansion in mind.

Currently, $28 million of the $42 million in the budget has been raised from over 800 donors, with the $12 million gift from Love’s leading the way.

Plans still remain to break ground at Love’s Field on the 44,000 square foot facility in the coming months.

The OU Athletics Department is also set to begin the season ticket sale and seat selection process in the coming months.

Current season ticket holders will have first priority.

Then, all fans on the softball season ticket wait list as of June 20 will be placed in Sooner Point to begin selecting season tickets off of a 3S seat map of Love’s Field.

Finally, a deposit process for all fans not in one of the of the two aforementioned groups has been created.

Fans who make a $100 per seat deposit will be in the third priority group and will be assigned a seat selection time based on their Sooner Points within that group. Season tickets are subject to availability and making a deposit does not guarantee access to season tickets.

