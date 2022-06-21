ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham prepare £10m offer for Liverpool defender Neco Williams after loan spell at club last season... with promoted side having also held talks with ex-Everton full-back Djibril Sidibe

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Fulham are preparing a £10million bid for Liverpool defender Neco Williams as they look to fend off Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage and helped Marco Silva's men gain promotion back to the Premier League in his 15 loan appearances.

Williams - who made only one appearance in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp's side last season- has since returned to Anfield, but has seen competition in his position increase after the Reds brought in Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kcQv_0gHtCSgN00
Newly-promoted Fulham are preparing a £10million bid for Liverpool defender Neco Williams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBm40_0gHtCSgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fo5H_0gHtCSgN00
Williams faces increased competition at Anfield after the Reds signed Calvin Ramsay

Forest, Southampton and PSV Eindhoven have also shown interest in the Wales international, with the newly-promoted Premier League sign looking to replace Djed Spence, the Middlesbrough full-back who is a target for Tottenham.

Fulham have also spoken to Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe, who is set to leave the Ligue 1 side at the end of this month.

The former France international worked with Portuguese boss Silva for a few months at Everton in 2019 before the latter's sacking.

And Silva is reportedly keen on a reunion, though the player is said to be wary of a Premier League return given his own lack of success at Goodison Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fb40e_0gHtCSgN00
Fulham have also spoken to Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe, who will soon be out of contract

But Williams appears to be their main target, and he could be just one of a few Reds players whose departure from Anfield could be confirmed in the near future.

Sadio Mane has completed the first part of his Bayern Munich medical in Germany after jetting in from Majorca on Tuesday as the forward edges closer to a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Meanwhile, Monaco have agreed a £15.5m fee with the Anfield side for midfielder Takumi Minamino and will now hope to close a deal for the Japan international.

Divock Origi, Loris Karius and Ben Woodburn were among those named on a released list by Liverpool earlier this month too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S14TN_0gHtCSgN00
Fulham boss Marco Silva (left) worked with Sidibe (right) at Everton for a few months in 2019

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Loris Karius
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Neco Williams
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SPORTbible

Chelsea Face Competition From Man Utd For Departing Liverpool Chief

Chelsea are considering making Liverpool's outgoing chief Michael Edwards their new sporting director but face competition, according to reports. Edwards was confirmed to be leaving Anfield at the end of the 2021/22 campaign after the Club released a statement back in November announcing his departure. "Liverpool Football Club has today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I played the Wimbledon final then ended up on the Wembley pitch with the Italian team!': Matteo Berrettini recalls how he gave Novak Djokovic a serious challenge on a heady Sunday last summer... now he plans to go one step better at SW19

There are those who mistakenly think that Matteo Berrettini is a model who plays a bit of tennis on the side. His representatives get offers on an almost daily basis from the fashion industry, with some of its number under the false impression that he is anything other than a deadly serious athlete.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Everton#Djibril#Nottingham Forest#The Premier League#Reds#Tottenham#Monaco#Portuguese#Bayern Munich
SkySports

Nick Pope: Newcastle sign England goalkeeper from Burnley in £10m deal

Nick Pope has completed his £10m move to Newcastle from Burnley with the England goalkeeper signing a four-year contract. The 30-year-old was keen to stay in the Premier League after Burnley's relegation to the Championship to ensure he remains in Gareth Southgate's England plans ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Andy Carroll could face Liverpool in Champions League next season after transfer update – report

Liverpool (pot 2) could potentially meet former striker Andy Carroll in the Champions League should the Englishman link up with Club Brugge who have been placed into pot 4. This comes courtesy of HLN Sport (via talkSPORT), with the publication noting that the Belgian outfit qualified for the tournament after topping the Jupiler Pro League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Fans in the stands at Headingley partied like they always do but behind the scenes there is much angst and anger... the racism cloud hanging over Yorkshire cannot be forgotten for long and unhappiness still prevails in the playing squad

For a moment, as a sun-baked Western Terrace rose to its feet and roared in approval at Stuart Broad's dismissal of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, it felt like any other Headingley Test. Few crowds make more of such big moments and as the Western dwellers jumped, bounced and clapped...
SOCIETY
Yardbarker

Newcastle United star’s head turned by Chelsea transfer interest

Newcastle United could be faced with losing Allan Saint-Maximin this summer. The winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea over recent days, with the Blues looking to strengthen ahead of the new season. Allan has been a success at Newcastle since his 2019 move, well-liked by fans, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Andy Carroll In Line To Make Champions League Debut At 33 After Holding Talks With European Club

In one of the more surprising rumours of the transfer window thus far, it is being reported that Andy Carroll has held talks with Belgian side Club Brugge over a summer move. The 33-year-old forward, who is currently a free agent after being released by West Brom at the end of last season, is said to be discussing a short term deal with the Pro League champions after travelling to Belgium.
SOCCER
SkySports

Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Manchester United U21 face Barrow as Premier League invited clubs discover groups

The 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy group stage draw has been completed, with 16 invited Premier League clubs' academy sides joining the competition. The northern and southern section draws had already been made prior to Thursday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, with 48 teams from Sky Bet League One and League Two divided into 16 groups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Passed On Signing Spurs Star In 'Easy' Deal

Liverpool decided against signing Yves Bissouma this transfer window, despite feeling like they could have beaten Spurs to his signature, according to The National News. The in-demand midfielder recently completed a £25 million move to Spurs in a deal which to many, came out of nowhere. Bissouma has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

431K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy