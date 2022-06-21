ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How To Find The Best Moisturizer For Your Skin Type, According To Dermatologists

By Louise Ferrer
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Board certified dermatologic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, MD and creator and founder of VivreSKIN Laboratories Mina-Jacqueline Au authored this story.

In order to determine what moisturizer is best for you, you must first determine your skin type. Below are some characteristics of the different skin types:

Different Skin Types

Oily Skin

Oily skin is when the skin produces excess sebum (oil). Generally, skin appears to be shiny and feels greasy. It can also be prone to acne.

Dry Skin

Dry skin is when there seem to be roughness, dryness, and possibly flakiness on the face. It can feel tight and appears dull.

Normal Skin

Normal skin is the balanced skin, that feels neither dry nor oily. It is not prone to breakouts, does not feel tight, and /or does not have rough patches.

Combination Skin

Combination skin is a combination of both oily and dry skin. Commonly, there is oiliness in the t-zone area while the cheeks can be dry or normal. The oily areas tend to be shiny while the rest of the face is matte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zgmh2_0gHtCFSA00

Things To Look For In A Moisturizer Once You Know Your Skin Type

For Oily Skin

Beside the moisturizer being oil-free, it [should be] lighter and usually water-based. This is so you are not adding additional oils on the skin that is already producing excess oil. Look for gel moisturizers that are oil-free. They are generally humectant or water-based and are lightweight. They're generally great for those suffering from acne as well.

For Dry Skin

This skin type will benefit from a heavier moisturizer. However, if you have chronic dry skin year round, I recommend making an appointment with a Dermal Specialist or dermatologist to determine if there are any underlying skin conditions you may have that is causing the chronic dryness.

Chronic dry skin can be a sign of certain skin conditions and inflammation. When checking the ingredients, look for emollients that'll treat dry skin such as collagen, dimethicone, jojoba oil, and ceramides. These elements will help skin improve texture by filling in texture on the skin created by dryness.

For Normal Skin and Combination Skin

These skin types are more flexible when looking for moisturizers. However, I do recommend my patients to go with a lighter moisturizer to keep the skin working on its own. Look for moisturizers made with humectants such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, AHA or urea. They hydrate the skin by drawing moisture from the air to the outer layers of the skin, the epidermis, and stratum corneum.

