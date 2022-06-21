ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Deputies: Fuel tanker truck crashes in Chautauqua County

Cover picture for the articleA truck driver was airlifted to ECMC after deputies say his fuel tanker truck crashed in Chautauqua County. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a van was traveling westbound on Route 20 near Aldrich...

wnynewsnow.com

Police Provide Update In Serious Motorcycle Crash That Snarled Traffic

LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
LAKEWOOD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Crash involving tanker truck and pickup closes down Route 20

The investigation continues into a crash involving a tanker truck hauling fuel and a pickup truck on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan. The crash was first reportedly shortly before 10:00 AM on the portion that crosses the New York State Thruway. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WDOE News that it appears the driver of the tanker truck that was carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was apparently trying to avoid hitting a tire that had come off an oncoming van...
SHERIDAN, NY
YourErie

Cyclist struck by car, seriously injured

A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Erie. The accident happened near the intersection of Pine Ave. and Lake Pleasant Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pine Ave. He […]
UNION CITY, PA
WIVB

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Town of Sardinia

SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Sardinia Wednesday afternoon. The motorcycle driver and another vehicle crashed around 12 p.m. on Route 16 between Hand Road and Allen Road, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted CPR...
SARDINIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Person riding motorcycle dies in Town of Sardinia crash

SARDINIA, N.Y. — One person died Wednesday when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Town of Sardinia. The crash happened around noon on Route 16, near Allen and Hand roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. EMS personnel who arrived on the scene attempting life-saving measures...
SARDINIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Kill Buck Man Charged in Olean Burglary

A Kill Buck man was arrested for burglary in Olean. According to the Olean Police, 28-year-old Kenneth L. Connors was arrested after a call about a man illegally entering a home on the 200 block of N. 4th Street around yesterday morning. An officer in the immediate area responded and allegedly found Conners inside the home attempting to steal property.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Work on 219 Bradford Bypass Starts Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 219 will make northbound lane restrictions necessary. Starting Monday, June 27, crews will be working on Route 219 from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive. When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic—limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures. As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.
BRADFORD, PA
2 On Your Side

15-year-old arrested in Grand Island threat incident

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly impersonating a Grand Island school principal and threatening students to send explicit pictures of themselves. On June 22, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Dunkirk Men Arrested in Lord Street Drug Raid

Two Dunkirk men were arrested on drug and weapon charges following a raid Wednesday morning at a residence in the city's Fourth Ward. Several law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at 111 Lord Street shortly after 9:00 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says members of his department and its SRT Team were involved, along with the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, and detectives from the Jamestown Police Department...
DUNKIRK, NY

