Deputies: Fuel tanker truck crashes in Chautauqua County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 219 will make northbound lane restrictions necessary. Starting Monday, June 27, crews will be working on Route 219 from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive. When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic—limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures. As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO