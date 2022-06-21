Deputies: Fuel tanker truck crashes in Chautauqua County
By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
2 days ago
A truck driver was airlifted to ECMC after deputies say his fuel tanker truck crashed in Chautauqua County. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a van was traveling westbound on Route 20 near Aldrich...
LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. On Saturday, June 18, first responders were called to the area of East Fairmount Avenue and Fairdale Avenue, near the Walmart intersection, around 11:30 a.m.
WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
The investigation continues into a crash involving a tanker truck hauling fuel and a pickup truck on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan. The crash was first reportedly shortly before 10:00 AM on the portion that crosses the New York State Thruway. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WDOE News that it appears the driver of the tanker truck that was carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was apparently trying to avoid hitting a tire that had come off an oncoming van...
A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Erie. The accident happened near the intersection of Pine Ave. and Lake Pleasant Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pine Ave. He […]
SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Sardinia Wednesday afternoon. The motorcycle driver and another vehicle crashed around 12 p.m. on Route 16 between Hand Road and Allen Road, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted CPR...
SARDINIA, N.Y. — One person died Wednesday when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Town of Sardinia. The crash happened around noon on Route 16, near Allen and Hand roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. EMS personnel who arrived on the scene attempting life-saving measures...
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said a van traveling on Route 20 lost its wheel, which struck a fuel truck being driven by 30-year old Jean Esquilin-Melendez of Dunkirk. The impact caused Esquilin-Melendez to drive into the oncoming lane, striking a pick-up truck head-on being driven by 40-year old...
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fuel tanker truck crashed on a bridge above I-90 and caught fire Tuesday morning in Chautauqua County, causing the eastbound lane of the thruway to be closed for nearly two hours. The highway reopened around noon, expect for one lane in the eastbound lane that remained closed. Route 20 remained […]
JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
A Kill Buck man was arrested for burglary in Olean. According to the Olean Police, 28-year-old Kenneth L. Connors was arrested after a call about a man illegally entering a home on the 200 block of N. 4th Street around yesterday morning. An officer in the immediate area responded and allegedly found Conners inside the home attempting to steal property.
A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 219 will make northbound lane restrictions necessary. Starting Monday, June 27, crews will be working on Route 219 from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive. When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic—limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures. As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly impersonating a Grand Island school principal and threatening students to send explicit pictures of themselves. On June 22, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security...
Two Dunkirk men were arrested on drug and weapon charges following a raid Wednesday morning at a residence in the city's Fourth Ward. Several law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at 111 Lord Street shortly after 9:00 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says members of his department and its SRT Team were involved, along with the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, and detectives from the Jamestown Police Department...
The driver of a fuel truck is recovering from burns after an accident in Sheridan, New York. According to reports, a wheel fell off of a van and caused the fuel truck to swerve and hit another vehicle. The resulting crash also caused an intense fire!. According to deputies, the...
