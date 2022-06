NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Scientists are reeling in new data that beachgoers and ocean swimmers may want to keep in mind on their next trip to the coast. A new study from researchers at the University of Miami shows that certain species of sharks including hammerheads, bull sharks, and nurse sharks have been spending more time near the coast of populated areas in search of food.

