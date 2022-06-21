Moss Point Police Department facing a crisis

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for a missing teenager in Long Beach. 16-year-old Dawton Collins has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen around noon on June 19, 2022 in the area of Park Lane, supposedly heading to the Long Beach Town Green. At that time, he was wearing blue jeans and bright red shoes.

