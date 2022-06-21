Are you looking for a new Razer gaming laptop? We've reviewed all the best Razer gaming laptops and found that Razer makes, hands-down, some of the best gaming laptops on the market you can buy. However, when it comes to buying one, you also want the best Razer gaming laptop deals to save yourself some cash. So we've scoured the web to find the best deals around so you can join the Cult of Razer and save a couple of bucks.



These premium gaming laptops combine both style and performance to give a new MacBook a run for its money. Though much like the laptops that adorn a logo of a partially eaten apple, laptops with Razer's fancy little snake logo do not come cheap. That's why when we see a deal on Razer laptops, we raise alarm bells.

Right now, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. These sleek little powerhouses are a little less 5 lbs but pack so much performance it could probably run laps around your current desktop gaming PC. Razer has configs that include Nvidia's impressive RTX 30-series GPUs, along with a wide variety of display options from 1080p/360Hz to 4K/60Hz. If you're willing to go deep into your pocketbook, you won't be disappointed by the Razer Blade 15 Advance.



Suppose you're looking for a more travel-friendly the latest Blade 14, the company's first AMD-powered gaming laptop in many a long year. That one is gorgeous. If you want smaller, there's even the Razer Book 13, an ultrabook-style gaming laptop that uses integrated graphics for better battery life, and boy, is it a looker.

Razer Book 13 4K | Intel Iris Xe | Intel Core i7 1165G7 | 60Hz 4K | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,999.99 $1594.99 at Microsoft (save $405)

This tiny little beauty is the perfect laptop for the gamer on the go whose focus is more on work and study than hardcore gaming. The main selling point of the Razer Book is the 13 inches of 4K content-enjoying goodness that you can easily take on the go. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advance (2020) | Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q | Intel Core i7 10875H | 300Hz 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,589 at Amazon (Price Drop)

Even though this Razer Blade 15 Advance 2020 has got an older RTX card inside it, this powerful gaming laptop can be turned into a productivity workhorse. A speedy 300Hz display allows for some silky smooth gameplay. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 165Hz 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $2,599.99 at Razer (save $200)

The Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on team. While this isn't a tremendous amount of money off the device, the fact there's some money off a PC with modern components is something to highlight. The Ryzen CPU within this machine is one generation old now, but it's still supremely quick. And don't get me started on that RTX 3080. You know that's going to deliver the performance required to make the most of that 1440p, 165Hz screen. View Deal

The best Razer gaming laptops

(Image credit: RAZER)

(Image credit: RAZER)

(Image credit: RAZER)

(Image credit: RAZER)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

The best Razer gaming laptop

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 | GPU: Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5 | Screen: 1080p @ 360Hz, 1440p @ 240Hz, or 4K @ 144Hz | Storage: Up to 1TB SSD | Battery: 80 Wh | Dimensions: 9.25 x 13.98 x 0.78 inches | Weight: 4.63 lbs

Unparalleled build quality Wide range of CPU/GPU options Looks as good as it performs Great battery life Trackpad can be awkward

Our favorite config:

Razer Blade 15 | Intel Core i7 12800H | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

You can, of course, go for the big boi—the RTX 3080 Ti—but in this slimline chassis, the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti will deliver fantastic frame rates, even at the 1440p resolution of the 240Hz screen. You also get a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM at a blistering 4,800MHz. View Deal

The latest spin of the Razer Blade 15 once again improves on one of the best gaming laptops ever made. It has the same gorgeous CNC-milled aluminum chassis as its predecessor, only this time it can house one of Nvidia's latest RTX 30-series GPUs and an Intel 12th Gen Core i9 CPUs.

We've played with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a 10th Gen Intel chip and RTX 3080 (95W) GPU inside it. And we fell in love all over again, and we're looking forward to getting the Intel Alder Lake versions with the RTX 3080 Ti humming away inside, too.

These latest models, you see, have upped the graphics processing even further than the previous setups, with support for up to the 16GB RTX 3080 Ti, which is incredible in this small chassis. You will get some throttling because of that slimline design, but you're still getting outstanding performance from this beautiful machine.

One of the best things about the Blade 15 is the number of configurations Razer offers. From the RTX 3060 Base Edition to the RTX 3080 Ti Advanced with a 144Hz 4K panel, there's something for almost everyone. It's one of the most beautiful gaming laptops around and still one of the most powerful.

Whatever config you pick, we think the Razer Blade 15 is the overall best gaming laptop on the market right now, though you will be paying a premium for the now-classic design.

Read our full Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2020) review .

(Image credit: Razer )

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Razer )

(Image credit: Razer )

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

The most desirable compact gaming laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | GPU: Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | RAM: 16 GB DDR5-4800 | Screen: 14-inch 1080p @ 144Hz or 1440p @ 165Hz | Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD | Battery: 61.6Wh | Dimensions: 0.66 x 8.66 x 12.59 inches | Weight: 3.92 lb

Looks great Outstanding build quality Excellent all-round performance Ultra-portable ultrabook style Only way to bag a Razer Ryzen Pricey for 1080p gaming Higher-spec GPUs will sacrifice performance

Our favorite config:

Razer Blade 14 | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 144Hz

As far as we're concerned, this is the ultimate configuration of the diminutive Blade 14. It's the most affordable, but it also matches the RTX 3060 GPU with a 1080p, 144Hz screen to deliver excellent gaming performance. The brand new 8-core, 16-thread AMD CPU then gives it workstation processing power too. View Deal

I am mighty tempted to push the Razer Blade 14 further up the list, simply because the 14-inch form factor has absolutely won me over. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in the No. 2 slot reintroduced the criminally under-used laptop design, but Razer has perfected it. Feeling noticeably smaller than the 15-inch Blade and closer to the ultrabook Stealth 13, the Blade 14 mixes a matte black MacBook Pro-style with genuine PC gaming pedigree.

The Razer style is classic, and it feels great to hold, too. And with the outstanding AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX finally finding its way into a Blade notebook, you're getting genuine processing power you can sling into a messenger bag. And soon you will be able to get your hands on the Blade 14 with the brand new Ryzen 9 6900HX chip at its heart which will actually be able to save on battery on the go by using its RDNA 2 based onboard graphics.

Add in some extra Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics power—now all the way up to an RTX 3080 Ti, but wear ear plugs—and you've got a great mix of form and function that makes it the most desirable laptop I've maybe ever tested.

My only issue is that the RTX 3080 Ti would be too limited by the diminutive 14-inch chassis and run a little loud. So I would then recommend the lower-spec GPU options, though if you're spending $1,800 on a notebook, that feels like too high for 1080p gaming. But you're not buying the Blade 14 specifically for outright performance and anything else; this is about having all the power you need in a form factor that works for practical mobility.

Read our full Razer Blade 14 review .

3. Razer Blade Stealth 13

The best Razer laptop for gaming light and getting work done

CPU: Intel Core i7 1165G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe + Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS 60–120Hz | Storage: 256GB — 512GB SSD | Battery: 53.1Wh | Dimensions: 8.3 x 0.6 x 12 inches | Weight: 2.82–3.04 lbs

Remarkable build quality Dolby Atmos on the house Decent dedicated graphics option Light on serious graphics power

Our favorite config:

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | Intel Core i7 1165G7 | Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti | 120Hz

A compact 120Hz laptop that makes for a snappy indie machine on the go, we love the Razer Blade Stealth 13. It's a blend of portability and battery life for work with the benefit of a discrete GPU for those times when you just need a break. View Deal

The Stealth's sleek chassis has no right to house a graphics card capable of delivering actual gaming frame rates, but with the GTX versions, you genuinely can. The original Blade Stealth machines tapped out with a weak-sauce MX150 GPU, but the latest gaming-grade GTX silicon means you can play the latest games, even if you do need to be a little more economical with your in-game graphics settings.

You are, obviously, going to have to make concessions to the low-spec GPU here, so don't think you're going to match its 1080p screen with Ultra settings in the latest games.

That said, we did hit an average 50fps with Far Cry New Dawn running at its Ultra 1080p best, and on this FHD OLED screen its over-saturated colour palette really pops. With our Metro Exodus and The Division 2 tests, however, we're closer to the 30fps mark, and that means you're really going to have to measure your settings goals against the entry-level GPU silicon.

Granted, there aren't a whole lot of other options. You get either a 256GB SSD or 512GB SSD and your pick of 1080p screens at 60Hz or 120Hz or a full 4K OLED touch screen. For the price, you could buy a beefier, high-performance PC adorned with all the latest bells of whistles. But then you'd be missing the point.

The battery life is maybe a little disappointing, however. At just one hour and ten minutes of actual gaming time, this isn't necessarily nailing that portable gaming machine ideal. But, considering this is the smallest, lightest, thinnest gaming laptop around you're likely already at peace with those expectations.

Read our full Razer Blade Stealth 13 review .

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

The best Razer laptop for gaming on a big screen

CPU: Intel Core i7 12800H – 12900H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – RTX 3080 Ti | RAM: 16–32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch 1440p 240Hz or 4K 144Hz | Storage: 1TB SSD | Battery: 70.5Wh | Dimensions: 10.24 x 0.78 x 15.55 inches | Weight: 6.06 lbs

Stunning CPU and GPU performance Vibrant, high-refresh screen Excellent build quality Woeful battery life Painfully expensive 17-inch is a mighty big laptop to carry around all the time

Our favorite config:

Razer Blade 17 | Intel Core i7 12800H| Nvidia GTX 3070 Ti | 240Hz | 1440p

We reviewed the much more powerful, much more expensive, RTX 3080 Ti model of the Razer Blade 17. However, we're pretty keen on the RTX 3070 Ti model for its balance of power and performance. It's still an awfully powerful machine by any measure, and we prefer the 240Hz 1440p model over the 360Hz 1080p one. But that's a personal decision to make, they're both the same price. View Deal

The only 17-inch laptop Razer currently sells, the Razer Blade 17, is a beefy machine for gaming on the big screen. Home to Nvidia's new top-end Ampere GPU, you're also looking at the Intel Core i7 12800H alongside the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Serious, high-end hardware that can go toe-to-toe with most desktop rigs.

Boasting 7,424 CUDA Cores and a Boost Clock of up to 1,590MHz, the RTX 3080 Ti leapfrogs the previous king of laptop gaming, the RTX 3080 (6,144 CUDA Core with a Boost of 1,710MHz), by a decent margin.

This being an RTX GPU means you have access to the double whammy of DLSS and ray tracing support, so your games look amazing and will run smoothly in supported titles too. And when it comes to gaming, this thing absolutely smashes it, consistently topping the charts in a range of games.

This being a Razer laptop, it not only looks gorgeous but boasts a beautiful screen and a well-rounded spec too. It'll cost you a pretty penny of course, but high-end laptops are rarely affordable.

The latest version is slightly smaller than the original Blade Pro 17, shaving barely off its weight and thickness. It's still a larger chassis than its Blade 15 and Stealth laptops, but I suppose that's a given for that large visual footprint. With a 17-inch panel, you can use this laptop like you would a desktop, especially with the 4K option.

A large bright screen makes your life easier, and it's especially useful if you're a creator looking for a gaming and editing machine. And with a high-end GPU from Nvidia, the current Blade 17 is a worthy big-screen laptop investment for just about anything you throw at it.

Read our full Razer Blade 17 review .