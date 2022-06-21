ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Setauket 27-Year-Old

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLEBL_0gHt9SkX00
Alec Micklos Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Alec Micklos was last seen leaving his home in Setauket to walk his dog on Sunday, June 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The dog returned home but Micklos did not.

Micklos, age 27, suffers from bipolar disorder and psychoses, and may be in need of medical attention, said police.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue-hooded sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants, black shoes and a gray baseball cap. He often carries a lacrosse stick, police added.

Micklos is 6-foot-4 and approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Micklos location to call the SCPD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8643 or 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 1

 

