Power in the heart of Wenatchee is restored heading into the hottest two days of the year after 3,000 customers were without electricity Saturday night. The Outage was first reported just after 8pm in Wenatchee's south downtown area including the waterfront. Chelan PUD then reported at 8:16pm that the outage was inside substation equipment ,and that specialized wireman had arrived on site to determine the cause.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO