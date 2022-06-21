ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lula platform has green focus, nods to middle in Brazil race

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnV1Z_0gHt6wZU00

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva laid out his campaign platform Tuesday, including a pledge for zero deforestation initiatives and appeals to moderates as seeks to unseat Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's election in October.

The 76-year-old leftist, who governed in 2003-2010, leads the far-right incumbent in all opinion polls on the presidential race.

Da Silva unveiled his plan at a hotel in Sao Paulo standing next to former Sao Paulo Gov. Geraldo Alckmin, a right-leaning politician turned ally who will be his running mate. Da Silva said the 34-page document will be later updated after national gatherings with allies.

“Everyone here, even those who are not engineers, knows that a house starts with good foundations,” he told supporters in a televised address. “These are our foundations. We will build our house overtime.”

Da Silva’s plan includes a promise to “fight environmental crime promoted by vigilantes, land grabbers, logging traffickers and any economic organization acting in defiance to the law.”

“Our commitment is with the relentless combat against illegal deforestation and the promotion of zero net deforestation, which means the restructuring of degraded areas and reforestation of the biomes,” the document says.

The plan also says “the standard for mineral regulation should be modernized, and illegal mining, particularly in the Amazon, will be fought against severely.”

Bolsonaro is a staunch supporter of miners and says they should have the right to operate on Indigenous lands, which are often are among the best protected against deforestation in Brazil.

The plan also talks about green jobs at state-run oil giant Petrobras. The company should operate “in segments linked to environmental and energy transition, such as gas, fertilizers, biofuels and renewable energies,” the document says, without mentioning how much would be spent on that initiative.

Drafted by members of seven parties supporting Da Silva, the plan doesn't include an expected call for scrapping a labor law overhaul passed by congress in 2017. It says only that da Silva would seek to annul “the regressive parts of the current labor laws.”

The document also is silent on several other matters that had been expected to be addressed, including regulation of the media, policies for land reform and a clear defense of abortion rights.

Allies of da Silva said those drafting the document sought to appeal to business leaders who have expressed concerns about da Silva’s bid to return to the presidency.

They said the anti-deforestation tone is aimed at politicians like environmentalist Marina Silva, a moderate who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in the last three elections and has yet to endorse anyone in this race.

“Speaking about zero net deforestation is what Marina does,” said Sen. Randolfe Rodrigues, a da Silva ally who from the Rede Sustentabilidade party. “The rest of the language is indeed for moderates to take heed, look at what we are doing."

Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo, said the plan is “adequately wide and superficial” so moderates can be attracted to the bid by da Silva, who is called Lula by Brazilians.

“Lula’s challenge is not to cause an impact with this document. He is speaking little about what he will do so no divisive talking points become the focus,” Melo said in a phone interview.

A Bolsonaro supporter briefly interrupted the presentation by shouting at da Silva from a few meters (yards) away, a security breach that unsettled the staff of the former president.

The heckler, far-right politician Caique Mafra, is a friend of lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, a son of the president, and will run for Sao Paulo state’s legislative this year.

“He came in, teased us, but there was no attack,” said Aloizio Mercadante, one of the coordinators of the campaign document. “This incident only stresses how much care we need to have with security in this tough campaign.”

In the last presidential contest, Bolsonaro was stabbed in his abdomen during a campaign rally. Doctors said the wounds nearly took his life, but he recovered in time to emerge victorious over leftist Fernando Haddad, an ally of da Silva’s. Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries because of damage from the stabbing, most of them in his intestines.

The attacker, Adelio Bispo, has been in a mental institution since the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Brazil's Lula Holds Wide Lead Over Incumbent Bolsonaro: Poll

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a comfortable lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, and could possibly win in the first round of voting this October, according to a poll published Thursday. Forty-seven percent of those polled by the Datafolha consulting firm said they intended to support...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brazil judge releases former Bolsonaro minister from jail

A Brazilian federal judge on Thursday released a former education minister of President Jair Bolsonaro a day after he was arrested by federal police in a graft investigation.Judge Ney Bello said Milton Ribeiro and four other suspects should be freed because they are not part of the current administration and the accusations do not justify his detention before a trial.Brazilian media showed Ribeiro leaving a prison in the city of Sao Paulo hours after Bello's decision.His arrest was another blow to Bolsonaro's bid for reelection in October, with opinion polls showing the far-right president trailing leftist former President Luiz...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Geraldo Alckmin
Person
Marina Silva
Person
Carlos Melo
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
US News and World Report

Brazil's Government Mulls Increase in Welfare Program, Senator Says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government is mulling a measure to increase its Auxilio Brasil welfare program, in addition to raising the amount paid in gas vouchers and creating an fuel aid for truckers, the government's leader in the Senate said on Thursday. The increase in the program - to 600...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos vows to thwart interference from outside powers

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday promised to prevent any foreign interference in the running of his country, and to defend sovereign territory and stand up to any Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea. In his strongest comments yet on how he will handle...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

IMF Holds Talks in Sri Lanka as Cabinet Moves to Cut President's Powers

COLOMBO (Reuters) -An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team began bailout talks in Sri Lanka on Monday, as the country's cabinet cleared a constitutional amendment to dilute presidential powers that could assuage protesters amid rising tensions. Economic mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri Lanka battling its worst financial problems...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Macron Holds Postelection Talks With French Party Leaders

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron held talks Tuesday with France’s main party leaders in a bid to show he is open to dialogue after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The meetings at the Elysee presidential palace come after Prime Minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras
The Independent

Woman in Belgium elected mayor of Tokyo district more than 9,000km away in ‘huge surprise’ victory

A 47-year-old woman living in Belgium for over a decade has become the mayor of a Tokyo district, more than 9,000km away, after she rose to prominence primarily with the help of a social media campaign during the Covid pandemic.Satoko Kishimoto, 47, has been living in Belgium’s Leuven city with her husband and two children and is set to become the mayor of Tokyo’s Suginami district after winning polls with a narrow margin of just 200 votes.“During the Covid-19 crisis, when everything happened online, Satoko participated a lot in online public debates in Japan from Leuven,” husband Olivier Hoedeman said...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
AFP

Thousands of migrants storm border fence in Spain's Melilla

Around 2,000 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco on Friday, the first such attempted mass crossing into the territory since the two nations mended diplomatic ties in March. In the days just before Morocco and Spain patched up their ties, there were several attempted mass crossings of migrants into Melilla, including one involving 2,500 people, the largest such attempt on record.
IMMIGRATION
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Influence in Africa Is Being Eclipsed by China, and It Matters

With 74 percent of Africa’s youth identifying democracy as the preferable type of government, it may not be too late for American policymakers to take an interest in U.S.-Africa relations. Twenty-two years ago, I landed in Washington eager to join a think tank just a few blocks from Capitol...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Factbox-From Meta to Peloton, Companies Slow Hiring as Economy Sputters

(Reuters) - Decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis have pressured many companies across the globe to consider laying off people or put a freeze on hiring. Following is a list of companies that have announced layoffs or frozen hiring to rein in costs:. Alibaba Group China's Alibaba...
BUSINESS
Grist

Indigenous Ogiek win ‘landmark’ reparations ruling from African Court

The Republic of Kenya must pay the Indigenous Ogiek people reparations for decades of illegal evictions from their ancestral land in the Mau Forest. That’s according to a ruling from the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The decision, which is the first time the court has called for reparations for an Indigenous community, said that the Kenyan government must pay the Ogiek for both material and moral damages. The case may set the tone for other Indigenous rights cases in Africa.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Woman who had miscarriage in Malta taken to Spain to abort

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — A pregnant American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta was receiving treatment Friday in a hospital on the Spanish island of Mallorca because Maltese law prohibits abortion, the woman’s partner said. Jay Weeldreyer told The Associated Press that...
EUROPE
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

African healthtech startups in the supply chain segment show rapid growth, spurring a $7M investment initiative

However, a particular segment has achieved scale faster within the past year. These startups digitize the supply chain and distribution to providers. And according to a new report from Salient Advisory, a global healthcare consulting firm, this is the segment where the most impressive growth has occurred for Africa’s healthcare in the last 12 months.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Mining giant Glencore Energy admits seven corruption charges after its employees paid more than £20m in bribes to secure preferential access to oil across Africa

Mining giant Glencore Energy has admitted seven charges of corruption after its employees paid more than £20million in bribes for preferential access to its oil. Glencore pleaded guilty to five counts of bribery and two counts of failure of a commercial organisation to prevent bribery at Southwark Crown Court in London today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

707K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy