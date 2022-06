There aren’t many musicals that cast an ogre and donkey as leads, but “Shrek The Musical” isn’t a typical musical. Bringing to live one of Disney’s most beloved characters, the production is a spinoff of the popular movie franchise that’s based off of William Steig’s 1990 picture book “Shrek!” Ridgway’s Minerva Theatre Company will be bringing all of the characters to life this weekend as it opens its season Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Ouray County 4H Event Center. Friday and Saturday night shows will also be at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, and are available online at minervawest.org. Tickets (cash or check only) will also be available at the door 30 minuses prior to the show on the day of the performance.

RIDGWAY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO