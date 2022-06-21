Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial: Jury Finds Disgraced Comedian Assaulted Judy Huth When She Was 16

mega

The verdict is in! Jurors sided with Judy Huth , who claimed Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old, on Tuesday, June 21.

"Victory is right. Love it. Happy as can be," she told Fox News after the jurors came to a conclusion.

On Monday, June 20, the jurors were forced to begin deliberations again after Judge Craig Karlan had to clear the Santa Monica Courthouse at 4:30 p.m., as he first said he would accept a partial verdict in the case, but then he later changed his mind.

Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt , said, "This was a huge victory for us because they was looking for millions of dollars. That amount will not cover the legal bills and we will be appealing that matter. However, Mr. Cosby will not be paying punitive damages ."

Wyatt added, "We have always maintained that Judy Huth, Gloria Allred and their cohorts fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr. Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America."

Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages, but the former actor was not in court when the verdict was read. Huth, 64, alleged that Cosby molested her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion in the '70s.

According to the lawsuit, Cosby allegedly invited girls to meet him at his tennis club where he allegedly "served them alcoholic beverages" while playing billiards. Every time Cosby won, Huth claimed she was force to drink a beer.

As the ladies continued to throw back drinks , Cosby surprised them by bringing them to the Playboy Mansion. Cosby allegedly told them to say they were 19 years old if anyone asked.

When Huth told Cosby he had to use the bathroom, he showed her to the bathroom in a bedroom suite. When she came out of the room, she saw Cosby sitting on the bed, and he allegedly sexually molested her without her consent.

mega

Many women have come forward and claimed that Cosby assaulted them. In June 2021, the star was released from prison after his conviction in the Andrea Constand case was overturned .