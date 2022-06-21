ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial: Jury Finds Disgraced Comedian Assaulted Judy Huth When She Was 16

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E78gK_0gHt5pQc00
mega

The verdict is in! Jurors sided with Judy Huth , who claimed Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old, on Tuesday, June 21.

"Victory is right. Love it. Happy as can be," she told Fox News after the jurors came to a conclusion.

BILL COSBY SLAMS 'PATHETIC' PROSECUTORS AS THEY DEMAND SUPREME COURT REVIEW HIS OVERTURNED CONVICTION THAT SET HIM FREE: REPORT

On Monday, June 20, the jurors were forced to begin deliberations again after Judge Craig Karlan had to clear the Santa Monica Courthouse at 4:30 p.m., as he first said he would accept a partial verdict in the case, but then he later changed his mind.

Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt , said, "This was a huge victory for us because they was looking for millions of dollars. That amount will not cover the legal bills and we will be appealing that matter. However, Mr. Cosby will not be paying punitive damages ."

Wyatt added, "We have always maintained that Judy Huth, Gloria Allred and their cohorts fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr. Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America."

Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages, but the former actor was not in court when the verdict was read. Huth, 64, alleged that Cosby molested her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion in the '70s.

According to the lawsuit, Cosby allegedly invited girls to meet him at his tennis club where he allegedly "served them alcoholic beverages" while playing billiards. Every time Cosby won, Huth claimed she was force to drink a beer.

As the ladies continued to throw back drinks , Cosby surprised them by bringing them to the Playboy Mansion. Cosby allegedly told them to say they were 19 years old if anyone asked.

When Huth told Cosby he had to use the bathroom, he showed her to the bathroom in a bedroom suite. When she came out of the room, she saw Cosby sitting on the bed, and he allegedly sexually molested her without her consent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7tlf_0gHt5pQc00
mega

FROM BELOVED TV DAD TO BEHIND BARS: THE RISE & FALL OF BILL COSBY IN PHOTOS

Many women have come forward and claimed that Cosby assaulted them. In June 2021, the star was released from prison after his conviction in the Andrea Constand case was overturned .

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Bill Cosby Accuser's Lawyer Asks Jury To 'Hold Him Accountable'

Closing arguments began on Wednesday in a civil trial against Bill Cosby, with his accuser's attorney arguing she had provided sufficient evidence of a sexual assault at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and should receive damages for emotional distress. Judy Huth, who filed her lawsuit in 2014, testified that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Gloria Allred
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgraced#Bills#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Fox News#Black Men In America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
Distractify

Todd and Julie Chrisley Are on House Arrest Until Their Sentencing Hearing

Almost a decade ago, USA Networks introduced America to Todd Chrisley. Today, he and his family are still making headlines. The reality TV star and his wife Julie Chrisley found themselves in trouble with the law after they were accused of stealing millions of dollars by way of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. The couple was subsequently sued by the state of Georgia.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Savannah Chrisley Says ‘The Fight Isn’t Over’ In 1st Statement After Family’s Guilty Verdict

Savannah Chrisley spoke out for the first time after her parents Todd & Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax fraud on June 7 and now face up to 30 years in prison. The 24-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 16 to share a heartfelt message about how she is dealing with the devastating news, telling her 2 million followers that she will “continue to stand by” her family and “fight for justice.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

71K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy