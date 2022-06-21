ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition likely to have better customization options

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung will reportedly launch a Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition this year.
  • The special edition will likely get more customizable options and availability across more regions.
  • Samsung launched the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 in select countries with 49 color combinations.

Last October, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which could be customized with various color combinations. It was a new move for Samsung, giving fans the ability to personalize and customize the back panels of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 through its Bespoke Design Studio online. This year, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also allegedly launching with a Bespoke Edition.

SamMobile confirms the possibility of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition alongside the standard variant. It further reports the upcoming special edition will likely come to more countries this year. For instance, consumers in countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US could purchase the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 . However, Samsung may expand this offering to more countries across Europe and Asia.

In addition, Samsung is said to expand the color combinations on the Bespoke Edition. For those unaware, the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has allowed users to mix and match their back panels both on the back and at the top with 49 possible color combinations. That said, it's not yet clear what additional colors Samsung plans to introduce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OS0e_0gHt5VyC00

(Image credit: Samsung)

Lastly, users may also have to option to choose colors for the frame like they can with the Z Flip 3 — either black or silver — adding more of a personal touch and making the device suit their needs, at least to some extent.

Still, it's nice to know that Samsung will likely introduce a Bespoke Edition with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 . The Z Flip 3 is still one of the best foldable smartphones available, and the Bespoke Edition adds a touch of personalization to the device.

If the Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch is anything to go by, the Bespoke Edition Z Flip 4 will likely be released a couple of months after the standard version. Additionally, we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely launch in August this year.

