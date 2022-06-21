ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Governor's Mental Health Court Plan Advances Amid Worries

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A controversial proposal by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to prod more homeless people into mental health treatment is making its way through the Legislature, despite deep misgivings from lawmakers struggling to address a problem that reaches every corner of the state. Legislators are worried...

CBS San Francisco

As gas prices soar, California Assembly launches committee to investigate

SACRAMENTO — With California drivers paying more than $6 for a gallon of gas and state officials deadlocked for months over how to provide relief, lawmakers in the state Assembly on Monday announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets."Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced a bipartisan committee to investigate gas price gouging, with plans to question oil companies, regulators and economists to find out why California's gas prices are consistently the highest in the country.California's gas prices are currently the highest in the U.S., with the average price per...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Massive New Mexico Blaze Blamed on Miscalculations, Errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history, the agency said Tuesday.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

The 10 Healthiest Communities in Massachusetts

Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Head of Drug Trafficking Ring Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence

Federal prosecutors say he leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. PROVIDENCE. The leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl...
PROVIDENCE, RI
US News and World Report

Curtis Mewbourne, Texas Oil Company Founder, Dies at 86

(Reuters) - Curtis Mewbourne, founder of one of the largest closely held oil companies in the United States, died on Thursday at age 86. His company, Mewbourne Oil Co., operates more than 2,100 oil and gas wells in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with a staff of about 400 people, according its website.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

California Deputy Kills Unarmed Person After Traffic Stop

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials are investigating after a Southern California sheriff's deputy shot and killed an unarmed person following a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said. The motorist ran from the scene after being pulled over around 2:40 a.m. in Adelanto, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department...
ADELANTO, CA

