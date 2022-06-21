Reading Officials Looking to Distribute $10 Million in Federal COVID Money Through Grants
City leaders in Reading are hashing out how...www.wdiy.org
City leaders in Reading are hashing out how...www.wdiy.org
They need to take some of that grant money and fix up some of these abandoned buildings and put the homeless in them
stop using funds to give free money to those people sitting there from other cities collecting free money and nor helping the people that were actually born and raised there and have tried to take care of their city. please the place is disgraceful so sad 😡🙏🏽
Comments / 5