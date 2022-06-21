ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading Officials Looking to Distribute $10 Million in Federal COVID Money Through Grants

By Anthony Orozco
wdiy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity leaders in Reading are hashing out how...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 5

evil white bitch
2d ago

They need to take some of that grant money and fix up some of these abandoned buildings and put the homeless in them

Reply
5
Debbie B'
1d ago

stop using funds to give free money to those people sitting there from other cities collecting free money and nor helping the people that were actually born and raised there and have tried to take care of their city. please the place is disgraceful so sad 😡🙏🏽

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Commissioners authorize human services block grant

READING, Pa. – After hearing the annual presentation on human service programs, the Berks County Commissioners on Thursday voted to approve a $15 million human services block grant for the fiscal year 2022/2023. Pamela Seaman, the program administrator for the mental health and the development disabilities departments, told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Coronavirus
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Reading, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Reminds Seniors, Families About Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Access to Fresh, Local Produce

HARRISBURG, PA — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuessday, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

$400,000 Awarded to Local Program Providing Free Repair Assistance to Homeowners

COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams and state Sen. Carolyn Comitta, both D-Chester, recently announced $400,000 in funding for the Movement Community Development Corp. in Coatesville. The grant money, awarded through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, will support MCDC’s Coatesville Housing Rehabilitation Program. This program,...
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading Mayor Paul Angstadt dies at the age of 83

READING, Pa. - A another leader in the Reading community has died. The Berks County Coroner's Office confirms former Reading Mayor Paul Angstadt has died. Angstadt passed away on June 20 at the age of 83. The former Mayor was elected to the position in 1995. He was the last...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital's Level I Trauma Center accreditation renewed

WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has received a full three-year accreditation as a Level I Trauma Center, the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation has announced. The accreditation is effective Oct. 1. It is the highest level of accreditation available for trauma care. Reading Hospital Trauma Center is the first and...
READING, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading couple honored for philanthropic support of Albright College

READING, Pa. - A Reading couple is honored for their philanthropic support of Albright College. A ceremony was held earlier this month at the college where the names of Ann and Christ Kraras were etched on the Founders Wall. Founders Wall honors alumni and friends whose philanthropic support of the college reaches or exceeds $1 million.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wdiy.org

Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 26

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back. for another coronavirus update as he reviews the dangers of COVID-19, discusses the uptick in cases caused by the B.A.2 variant of Omicron, the differences in symptoms and effects of Delta versus B.A. 2, the masking controversy, and how taking personal responsibility of risk is the best strategy.
DELTA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council pushes to have a say in firing of city managers

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council wants to make sure that there are some checks and balances when it comes to both the hiring and firing for one of the city's top executive positions. During its Tuesday night Committee of the Whole meeting, council discussed a proposed ordinance introduced...
READING, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders customers not satisfied with state response

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several customers of the now closed Vision Home Builders in Columbia County say they are not satisfied with the responses to complaints they filed with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection. Customers filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after the company closed without warning. More than […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy