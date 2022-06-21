Reading Officials Looking to Distribute $10 Million in Federal COVID Money Through Grants

HARRISBURG, PA — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuessday, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO