Green Bay Area Municipalities: It Could Take Weeks to Clean Up Storm Debris

If you have to take Wis HWY 42/57 on your daily commute, expect a detour south of Sturgeon Bay starting on June 27th. This project has been in the works since March of 2022 and is looking to potentially be finished in September of 2022. The south side of the project takes place at the junction of Wis HWY 42 and Wis HWY 57. The detour will utilize County H and County S to avoid the work site. The closure is expected to last between one and two work weeks, but will be removed on the weekends.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO