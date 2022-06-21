Green Bay Area Municipalities: It Could Take Weeks to Clean Up Storm Debris
By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
2 days ago
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s been about a week since several tornadoes tore through northeast Wisconsin. The west side of Green Bay and neighboring communities were hit the hardest. This is the second of seven trees Jonathon Thomas with Harvey Construction is taking down Tuesday in...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It was a busy Thursday at both the east and west side yard collection sites in Green Bay as cleanup from last week’s storms continued. Green Bay resident Michael Haufe says its his fourth time here unloading branches. “We had a tree blow...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay. “I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”
If you have to take Wis HWY 42/57 on your daily commute, expect a detour south of Sturgeon Bay starting on June 27th. This project has been in the works since March of 2022 and is looking to potentially be finished in September of 2022. The south side of the project takes place at the junction of Wis HWY 42 and Wis HWY 57. The detour will utilize County H and County S to avoid the work site. The closure is expected to last between one and two work weeks, but will be removed on the weekends.
HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is reminding residents there are places that private signs should not be posted. Items such as rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs and any other signs of that nature are not allowed on any public right-of-way. The public right-of-way...
(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally. At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is reminding community members that rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs, and any other private sign or flyer is not allowed on any public right-of-way. According to officials, the public right-of-way areas include boulevards, otherwise known...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Vivian has been found. No further information is available at this time. Original: MISSING: 10-year-old girl from Green Bay with autism. THURSDAY, 6/23/2022 8:01 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Emergency Management has issued an alert looking for a missing 10-year-old...
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Dick Wickesberg spent a lifetime building River Rail into the restaurant, bar and banquet hall the community in Shiocton knows and loves and now he is coming to terms with closing the business. “I could see things were going a little bit south there and...
THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:45 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the crash that occurred around 5:20 on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared. The crash was estimated to take 2 hours to clear and took just over 20 minutes. No details about the crash were...
Wolf River Winneconne Fishing Report. It’s a complete smorgasbord of species including white bass, pike, walleye, sheepshead, crappies, catfish and bluegills. And some days are just like fishing. The origin of the wolf river is pine lake in southern forest county. If the flow is up a bit, you...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the hot weather, many people are finding ways to beat the heat. Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard and Sandwiches is open 7 days a week and providing lots of sweet treats. Rhapsodies makes fresh custard daily, making 10 to 15 batches throughout the day during the summertime. They provide a variety […]
Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin traffic seems to be back to normal on I-43 at Atkinson Drive, as seen off the 511 website. No reports of what the holdup was have been confirmed by local police. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released. Original:...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s Summer Conference took place on Thursday and Local 5’s Tom Zalaski received one of the most prestigious awards. Zalaski was presented with the Legends Award, cementing his name in the history books. With more than 42 years of...
