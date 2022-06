Delawareans may soon be able to seek protective orders against anyone who has sexually assaulted them – not just relatives and romantic partners. Under current Delaware law, victims of sexual assault can only seek protective orders if they are related to or have dated the perpetrator. But as state Senator Nicole Poore noted during a Senate floor debate Thursday, people assaulted by coworkers, roommates or strangers don’t have that option.

